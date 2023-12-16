‘Never will buy into the hype again’: Customer says $600 Dyson Airwrap stopped working days after warranty expired. She’s not the only one

Few hair styling tools have had social media and influencers in such a chokehold as the Dyson Airwrap, and its blow-drying counterpart, the Supersonic Hair Dryer.

The company known for its vacuums released its first iteration of the hair dryer in 2016, and the device has grown a cult following in the seven years since.

In that time, the brand has added a styling dryer and wet-to-dry straightener, all powered by Dyson motors, which have grown extremely popular on TikTok.

User guides and tutorials for the devices have flooded the platform. As these devices age, some users are also sharing their frustrations with the product’s limited life span relative to its high price.

One Dyson user says her well-loved Airwrap was used around once a week for two years before she began having issues with it.

In a video that has drawn over 152,000 views as of Saturday, content creator @millennialmatleave says her Dyson Airwrap died just four days past the device’s warranty.

“I hate to do this, but I think some people need a heads up about the Dyson Airwrap,” she says in the video. “Mine died four days after my warranty expired. Funny enough, I saw a video a few months ago about a girl saying the same thing, that it was weeks or a couple days after her warranty expired and her Dyson just went kaput. Then a couple of days ago, my red light started flashing, which means your filter needs to be cleaned.”

She reveals how she cleaned the filter, as she has done in the past, but it didn’t help.

“I tried it on cold, I tried on medium airflow, nothing,” she says. “It will turn on for a few seconds and then turns off again right away.”

She says she was tempted to potentially purchase another one, but the price gave her pause.

“I love this thing, I’m tempted to buy another one I love it so much, but at $600-and-some-bucks Canadian for two years of use, it just isn’t worth it,” she says. “I only blow dry my hair maybe once a week, so I just can’t justify it. So just a heads up on that. Maybe it’s just bad luck.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @millennialmatleave via email regarding the video.

Some viewers encouraged her to reach out to Dyson to see if they might be able to resolve her broken device or see if she might be able to fix it herself, as it is quite pricey.

“Had that happen and we called Dyson, well after warranty and they replaced it,” one commenter wrote.

“Hey Girl, try to fix it. Please watch Nadia the hand model’s video here on Tik Tok,” another user said. “She explains step by step. It helped me to fix my problem.”

“I saw a video of a girl,” another echoed. “She had to take another part off and it was FILLED with lint. She clean it and it worked. Look into that!”

“I had a Dyson. Worst vacuum I ever had. Never will buy into the hype again,” one wrote.

Some viewers shared that they have had their Dyson dryers for twice as long without issue, suggesting that the TikToker’s device might be defective.

“I’ve had my Dyson since it came out about 4 years ago and it’s been absolutely fine,” one commenter wrote. “I think it’s bad luck. So sorry!”

“I’ve also had mine for 4 years with no issues..I really hope it stays that way,” another said. “You have me worried.”

“I’ve had mine for about 3 years now and it’s going strong,” one commented. “If I had to rebuy, I’d get the shark version!”