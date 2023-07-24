‘Everyone wants to work at Dutch Bros but they don’t know this part’: Dutch Bros worker has to do ‘homework’ at home for job

On job review site Glassdoor, coffee chain Dutch Bros has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars, beating out similar chains like Starbucks and Safeway. Those reviewing the job positively cite an upbeat working environment, free drinks, and comprehensive training as some of the reasons that they enjoy the job.

However, the aforementioned training can be a lot for employees to handle, as TikTok user Raina (@theamazingraii) recently revealed.

In a clip with over 1.2 million views, Raina shows herself with a notebook that she appears to be studying.

“everyone wants to work at dutch bros but they dont know about this part,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

“u gotta pass the 11 gazillion tests they give u,” Raina explains in the comments section.

Raina is likely referring to the company’s “flow test.” This test, which some users online claim is given every six months, ensures that employees meet the company’s standards while keeping up-to-date with its menu as it updates.

The flow test is a common topic of discussion for internet users who work at the chain, with some simply joking about the difficulty of the test and others providing studying resources for those who are concerned that they won’t pass it.

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on the company’s tests.

“please not the flow,” wrote a user. “that thing had me making drinks in my sleep.”

“Bro the flow check had me fighting for my life,” added another.

“I barely passed,” recalled a third. “I was on the brink of crying when I took it the third time. by that point I was just hoping to fail, it was stressful asf.”

That said, others cited positive experiences with the test.

“i met my best friend studying for the flow together,” claimed a user. “it’s not easy but it was so worth it for me i’m 4 years in.”

“guys I promise it’s not that hard,” stated a second. “make some flashcards, it’s hard for like a month but then it’s so fun.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Dutch Bros via email and Raina via TikTok comment.