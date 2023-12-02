‘I paid $5100 for a 1 bed already’: Tenant says she gave her doormen a holiday tip. She was shocked by what happened after

As the holidays come closer, people are getting more and more into that festive spirit. Gift-giving and generosity in general are a huge part of the holidays, but one TikToker got more than she bargained for after giving her apartment complex a seasonal tip.

TikTok user Kelsey explained that tenants are usually “expected” to tip the doormen, and admitted that she is “perpetually living in fear that these people will think that [she’s] cheap.”

“I really don’t know what is considered like a good amount to give,” she said. “You see these people every single day so you don’t want them being like, ‘That one, they’re cheap.'”

Despite her best efforts, Kelsey’s worst fear became partly true, as she tells TikTok viewers how one of her doormen phoned her because they believed she hadn’t tipped them.

“That’s so bold of them to call about that,” she added. “Like, I would never be like [that]. I assume they don’t want to. But I obviously wanted to, I gave them money, and I was like, ‘No, I literally have no idea what you’re talking about’ and I thought that they just were calling to tell me maybe that it wasn’t enough money. Because again, I’m living in this fear that they’re gonna think I’m cheap.”

But after checking her bank, Kelsey noted how her check had not only been received, but had also been cashed in.

“Somebody’s lying to me and I don’t know who,” she explained. “ I don’t think it was the doorman who called though—I really don’t think it was his fault.”

@kelseybarberio I still absolutely hate how this situation went down ♬ original sound – Kelsey Barberio

Despite her attempts to sleuth, Kelsey never found out who allegedly stole her money—but she admits she “still feel[s] very guilty” about not giving the doorman another check.

“I didn’t end up giving more money because I had given it and like, it’s not really my fault that somebody stole it from your secure location,” she said. “That was wild and also such icky behavior especially around the holidays.”

By all accounts, it looks like Kelsey isn’t having much luck with her apartment complex. She previously went viral last December after claiming that the rent for her apartment rose from $2,100 to $4,175.

“That is just below a 100% rent increase which, under normal circumstances, is illegal,” she said. “I guess it’s not because of COVID.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kelsey via email.