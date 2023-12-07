‘I hit confirm and there’s no tip’: DoorDash driver slams company office party who made her setup food and drive 20 miles

In a video captioned, “Some days are good, some days are bad with DoorDash. Today is just one of those days!” TikToker Mo Side Hustles (@mosidehustles2) told her viewers about her frustrating experience with an unnamed company that couldn’t be bothered to reward her efforts to deliver their food.

Mo posted her story to TikTok on Wednesday, and it’s already picked up 19,000 views.

“I just delivered a catering bag order for $10.78, plus $3 setup. So, $13.78 to go 21.6 miles—one way,” she tells her viewers. But because the order was for catering and not takeout, she assumed she would be given a generous tip.

“I usually have pretty good luck with catering bag orders, so I thought, you know, this is obviously going to a company; they’re paying for, you know, some employee meeting, or whatever; they’re gonna give a percentage of the tip,” she says.

After she arrived and found out that a food container had leaked in her bag, she proceeded to clean up the order and helped set up the catering spread. She then discovered that her hopes for a tip were futile despite her best efforts.

“I hit confirm [on her app], and there’s no tip,” she says in the video. “So I said, ‘I don’t mean to be this way. I’m so sorry but, like, I drove twenty miles, and there’s no tip on here.'”

Mo says she was then brought to a supervisor’s office and told to “just put a $10 tip on there.”

“I can’t do that,” Mo says, seemingly referring to a limitation on the Dasher app preventing her from adding tips to orders on customers’ behalf.

Mo did at least earn a great deal of sympathy from her viewers.

“Ughhh OMGOODNESS your poor bag! What a PAIN. No tip????? INFURIATING I am so sorry this happened to you. Great job for using your voice,” a viewer wrote.

“I stopped doing Instacart runs because I was driving all over for $7 on large orders with no tip. Ran out of gas on a run once!” a former gig worker commented.

Another driver pointed out, “Catering orders usually pay well with a large hidden tip. Did do one 10 miles for $16.50 and that was the total amount. Not usually the norm.”

Mo replied, “Yes!!!! My best catering was like $82.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mo via email for further comment.