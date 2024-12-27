‘Don’t be fooled‘: Shopper issues warning to Dollar Tree customers who buy water bottles, other items at store

A person specializing in content about shopping at Dollar Tree is claiming at least one store is scamming customers who aren’t thorough shoppers.

The video documenting the claim comes from creator Dollar Tree Finds (@dollar.tree.finds11), getting more than 140,000 views as of Friday morning for a video put up on Christmas Eve.

In it, the creator alleges “Dollar Tree is scamming us” in the on-screen caption, and in the rest of the short video, shows one Ombre water bottle with a $5 sticker on the bottom of it, then goes to another part of the store and finds a similar-looking bottle, and via a scanner, discovers the price is $1.25.

A visit to the Dollar Tree website confirms it sells 48-ounce Ombre water bottles at the $1.25 price point.

The creator issues an additional note of warning in the caption accompanying the video: “Don’t be fooled.”

Dissatisfaction with Dollar Tree

A prior Daily Dot story, from Nov. 28, portrayed one customer as dissatisfied when a shipment of dupes similar to the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C, which retails for $24, arrived.

The customer wanted to get one, but the store employee proceeded to scoop them up and disappear, presumably to stash them.

A Daily Mail story from June covered another Dollar Tree video on TikTok, this time from a pharmacist who eyed some of the supplements sold at a store with suspicion.

He warned, regarding fish oil being sold for $1.25, “it doesn’t have to prove it’s effective,” and while the fish oil softgels in question seemed comparable to others on the market, there was only enough provided for nine days.

A supplement claiming to be a testosterone booster, containing 200 mg of Tongkat Ali Extract and 150 mg of Maca Powder.

“Don’t buy that, whatever that is,” he warned. “I had to look up the products, and they don’t do anything.”

This comes in a year where Dollar Tree, through its Dollar Tree Plus program selling items at $3 and $5 price points, was looking to sell some items for as much as $7, according to USA Today.

What do the people think?

Commenters expressed thoughts.

“I love Dollar Tree but this is why I don’t even go to the Plus section,” said one.

The creator responded, “Exactly! I should never step foot in the Plus section again!”

Another claimed to have purchased one. “I bought the $5, it was too big to fit in my fridge so I tipped it to the side and all the water leaked out through the neck of the bottle where the lid meets the water bottle.”

One pointed out that they’re different bottles by the same company, noting, “The mouthpieces are completely different,” though the creator does obscure the $5 bottle’s mouthpiece the way she’s holding it in the video.

And another said, “I had the $1.25 ones but I wanted the $5 so I just got one and it’s so much better it holds 64oz instead of 42oz and has a straw.”

The creator noted, “I get the quality is prob way better but I just can’t with the 5 dollar section.”

Finally, one customer reported thinking she was getting a $1.25 basket and getting one for $5 instead.

“I bought a basket that wasnt in the plus section but rang up for $5. It was next to the 1.25 baskets. I was so upset but didnt have the energy to switch them out.”

The commenter answered back, “This is the realest comment ever.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dollar Tree via email and the creator via TikTok comment.

