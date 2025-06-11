“And not one person poured red wine on her?”: Woman shows up to her son’s wedding in a wedding dress, veil

It’s a well-known rule: never wear white to someone else’s wedding.

Featured Video

But according to a Reddit post that’s blown up on r/weddingdrama, one mother of the groom did not get the memo.

User @CodPhysical6308 shared the story of what happened at their cousin’s wedding, where the groom’s mom walked in wearing a full-length white gown… and a veil.

How it all went down

“At my cousin’s wedding last year, everything was going smoothly until the groom’s mother made her entrance,” the poster wrote. “She was wearing a white, floor-length gown with a veil. Yes, a veil.”

Advertisement

They clarified it wasn’t a soft beige or ivory either—it was “wedding white and covered in lace.” Conversations stopped. One kid even whispered, ‘Did she forget whose wedding this is?’”

“The bride looked shocked but kept her cool,” the Redditor explained. “The groom, bless him, looked like he wanted the ground to swallow him whole.”

When someone quietly asked why she was wearing white, the mother of the groom waved it off.

“She just laughed and said: ‘Oh don’t worry, mine has more sleeves. We won’t get confused,’” the Redditor added.

Advertisement

Things only got more awkward from there. During the ceremony, she stood up front, adjusting the bride’s train as if she were part of the bridal party.

“At one point she whispered loudly, ‘This is just like my wedding but with fewer candles!’” the poster wrote.

Then came the reception.

“She caught the bouquet and shouted, ‘Round two coming up,’” they added. “I don’t think the bride has forgiven her yet. But at least now we all know to send her a black jumpsuit invite for any future weddings.”

Advertisement

In the replies, users couldn’t believe what they were reading.

“And not one person poured red wine on her?” one person joked. “That brIde has [expletive] friends.”

Advertisement

“If that was my MIL,” another said, “I would tell my husband I and any future children we have will never see your mother. I won’t debate this. If you don’t have a backbone, let’s go ahead and get an annulment.”

“Ok I don’t know how people manage to not say anything and pretend nothing happened,” someone else added. “I would’ve taken the mic to roast the MIL.”

H/T People

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.