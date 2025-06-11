“Lululemon all the way”: Customers sue Alo Yoga and influencers over social media posts

Wellness brand Alo Yoga, along with several of its top influencers, is facing a $150 million lawsuit.

According to court documents, more than a dozen influencers are being sued alongside the brand for allegedly promoting products on Instagram without disclosing that they were paid to do so.

What does the lawsuit allege?

The lawsuit claims Alo built its brand mostly through social media. Around 90% of its revenue reportedly comes from online sales and subscriptions to its fitness platform, Alo Moves.

The problem, according to the plaintiffs, is how that success was built.

Two customers—Alina Sulici from Illinois and Alex Chihaia from Florida—say they bought Alo products after seeing posts from influencers they followed. Those posts included glowing reviews, tags, and outfit photos, but no mention that the influencers were getting paid.

They argue that without proper disclosures, the endorsements came across as genuine opinions, which led them to pay more than they normally would have. After trying the products, they say the quality didn’t match the hype.

Now, they’re trying to represent a nationwide class of customers who may have been misled in the same way. They’re asking for over $150 million in damages, plus refunds, legal fees, and a court order to change how the brand does business.

We’ll see in the coming months whether the case sticks.

Other content creators unsatisfied with Alo

While platforms like TikTok are flooded with lists of what to buy from Alo Yoga and influencer favorites, not everyone is staying silent amid the hype.

One user, @blazinbarbeats, posted a TikTok in March calling out Alo Yoga’s quality. She argues that another popular fitness-wear brand, Lululemon, makes its clothing at a much higher caliber.

She says her Alo Yoga pants started pilling after only a few wears. “Lululemon all the way,” she wrote in the caption.

How’s that, and a lawsuit, for deinfluencing?



