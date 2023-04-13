‘Today’s my last day. I’m not running this store by myself’: Dollar General worker says she’s going to close store after being only one to show up to work

A Dollar General worker said she’s going to close the store and quit after being the only one to show up to work. It’s a common complaint.

“Today’s my last day,” TikToker Dani (@danisodope) said as she expressed frustrations with her employer for being the only worker present during her shift.

The viral video has grossed more than 537,100 views and 84,800 likes.

“And this is why working for other people is not for me. These companies will literally throw you to the wolves and tell you ‘good luck’ and then have the audacity to be upset at you for not succeeding to their standards,” she wrote in the video caption, before adding: “[Expletive] DG… #iquit.”

This week Dani (@danisodope) has posted several videos via TikTok of her frustration and disappointment with the operating system and structure of Dollar General at her location in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Many viewers flooded the comment section expressing their disbelief or shared experiences with the dollar chain company.

“You work at dg? Because I was an asst there once during the end of Covid and I couldn’t tell you how many days I opened and closed by myself,” alleged one viewer.

“Working alone should be against company policy. That’s insane,” expressed another viewer.

“Tell me you work at DG without telling me you work at DG,” joked another viewer.

According to careerbliss.com, Dollar General has a 3-star rating out of 5 based on anonymous reviews from previous employees.

One anonymous reviewer wrote, “I’ve worked for Dollar General going on three/four years now, and if I could find somewhere else to go I would do it in a heartbeat. Within these 3/4 years, I have seen six different District Managers, three Managers, two Assistant Managers, and close to one hundred cashiers. If you genuinely enjoy working for people without being recognized, rewarded, valued, or even paid well then you might like this job.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dani (@danisodope) via Instagram DM and to Dollar General’s media department via email.