Apple Pay has been a game changer for shoppers. Rather than carry around a wallet overflowing with cards, or a purse that hasn’t been cleaned out since a few Presidents ago, one can simply take their phone with them to pay for goods.

Despite debuting in 2014, some businesses have been slow to adopt Apple Pay. For example, neither Home Depot nor Lowe’s currently accept Apple Pay. Stores like these notwithstanding, Apple itself claims that “Apple Pay is accepted at over 85 percent of retailers in the U.S.”

Given this, you may be wondering — does CVS take Apple Pay? We’re happy to say that yes, CVS does take Apple Pay. Here’s how it works.

Does CVS take Apple Pay?

Apple Pay has worked at CVS locations for many years. According to MacRumors, the store announced its support for Apple Pay in 2018 and gradually rolled it out in the years following. Today, barring a local technical issue, one can pay using Apple Pay at any CVS location at both the normal checkout and at the pharmacy.

Paying with Apple Pay at CVS is just like paying with Apple Pay at any other store. Upon checkout, select that you would like to pay by card. Then, double tap the side button of your iPhone or Apple Watch to bring up your desired card. Hold your device against the NFC reader, and congratulations! You’ve just used Apple Pay at CVS.

CVS ExtraCare Card in the Apple Wallet

If seeing this information about Apple Pay at CVS made you wonder if you can also add your ExtraCare card to your Apple Wallet, wonder no longer — your ExtraCare card can be added to your Apple Wallet.

To do this, download the CVS App and login. In the app, there is an option to “Show Card.” On this page, there is a button to add your ExtraCare card to your Apple Wallet. Simply tap that button and follow the steps that follow, and soon, you’ll find that your ExtraCare card has made its way into your Apple Wallet.

CVS in the news

Recently, CVS has come under fire for its practice of locking up items on their shelves or behind cases. Users have complained about strange items like spam being locked in an individual case, while others have noted that a shopping trip at CVS today often requires that one get assistance from employees before putting any item into their cart.

Some internet users have also gone viral after sharing strange experiences in their local CVS stores. For example, one user claimed that they purchased fake nails from CVS — only to discover that someone else had already used them. Another alleged that she witnessed an 85-year-old woman shoplifting from the store and opted to let her continue shoplifting.