‘That was a return’: CVS Customer buys Kiss fake nails only to discover another person used them before returning them

There are some things that you don’t mind buying used. A used car? Affordable and often the way to go. Thrifted clothes? Vintage can be so cute.

Press-on nails, however, do not make that list.

TikTok creator Victoria Rangel (@torirangels) recently posted a video about an unpleasant surprise she found in a pack of Kiss Beauty press-on nails she purchased at CVS.

The video has more than 67,000 views as of Monday.

“To the evil person who put their USED nails in the kiss press-ons I bought at CVS today I hope you break every single one,” she wrote in the text overlay on the video. It’s hard to tell what condition the nails are in from the video, but they appear to be in disarray in the package.

“EW OH MY GOD,” Rangel wrote in the caption.

“That was a return. Just return it,” one commenter wrote.

“No the real problem is it went back on the shelf. Returns should not go back on the shelf,” another comment read.

To the suggestions that she return the nails, Rangel commented, “Too late.”

CVS’ return policy for beauty items, including nails, reads, “If you aren’t completely satisfied, return it for your money back. It’s a simple way to explore all your beauty options.” Returns must be made within 60 days.

The Daily Dot reached out to CVS and Kiss Beauty via email and Rangel via TikTok.

TikTok is full of similar situations, with creators telling stories of used to faulty products being put on store shelves.

TikToker Ana (@anaxli_) filmed a pair of white slippers hanging on a display at bargain retail store TJ Maxx. When flipped over, the bottoms of the slippers were caked in black gunk, seemingly used before. Several commenters guessed that another customer had swapped out their old slippers for new kicks.

And a former Sephora employee last year claimed on TikTok that the store used to “fix” cracked makeup products by patting them down with alcohol and putting them back on the shelf.