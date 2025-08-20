“I’ve seen them do this for years!”: Customer accuses Walmart of marking items up under “clearance” tags

A TikTok video has sparked discussion after a woman claimed Walmart’s clearance pricing wasn’t what it seemed. TikToker @lizz22322 filmed herself peeling back clearance stickers on a store shelf to reveal that the “discounted” price was nearly $3 higher than the original one.

Featured Video

She tagged the clip with #mathaintmathin, and viewers quickly raised concerns about it. The short video has already pulled in more than 1.7 million views and 68.1K likes.

Although shoppers often expect clearance tags to mean savings, the clip suggested otherwise. Many users argued that if this practice were deliberate, it could cross a legal line. Others, however, shrugged off the discovery as another example of misleading retail marketing.

Advertisement

If true, the practice could be illegal

According to the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), businesses cannot engage in false advertising or deceptive pricing. In fact, these rules are designed to protect customers from price gouging and misleading discounts.

However, not everyone agreed that the incident amounted to deception. On X, where the video was reposted, one person argued the price was clear and customers bore responsibility for assessing value. “The pricing isn’t deceptive, the idea of getting value is. The price is clearly stated and you pay the posted price,” they wrote. “Had they charged a $30 purchase fee on top of it, that becomes deceptive pricing.”

Another commenter, though, suggested this behavior fit into a larger pattern. “This shouldn’t surprise you or anyone else. Walmart does a lot to circumvent rules and exploit loopholes,” @CommentaryCrus2 noted. They accused Walmart of even avoiding hazard regulations during shipping.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, others online claimed the practice wasn’t isolated. One TikToker who said they worked at Home Depot alleged similar tactics took place during pricing changes. According to their story, tags were adjusted to make customers think they were saving, when in reality, they were paying full price.

Reactions to the TikTok

Responses to the viral post varied widely, from outrage to weary acceptance. One X user, @7_bosslady29488, tweeted, “I have seen them do this for years!! I called them out many times and every time they get so pissed about it.”

Back on TikTok, speculation also circulated about employee involvement. “I am 100% convinced the workers are leaving the old tags there on [purpose] as a silent protest,” one person commented.

Advertisement

Additionally, others tried to clarify the difference between clearance and sales. “Clearance does not necessarily mean on sale or reduced price,” one commenter noted. “[It] just means it is not going to be restocked or is a seasonal item.”

Even with those explanations, frustration dominated the replies. Many viewers argued the clip reinforced long-held suspicions about retail “deals.” Some said the video highlighted why consumers should always check prices carefully rather than trusting labels.

@lizz22322 and Walmart did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email, respectively.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.