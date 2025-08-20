“Intrusive thoughts got the best of me”: TikToker Julia Hill jumps fence and runs onto the field at an Angels baseball game, goes straight to jail

With 1.7 million followers, it’s fair to say that TikToker Julia Hill (@mysteriousjulia_) is used to performing for an audience. However, during a recent Angels baseball game, she took this to a whole new level.

Influencer interrupts Los Angeles Angels game

In a TikTok set to the Jet2Holidays commercial audio, Hill could be seen leaping and dancing on a baseball field before getting restrained and arrested.

In the second part of this TikTok, she filmed herself outside the Anaheim police station, claiming that she had been put in jail for six hours following her antics.

“Honestly, I thought I was never coming out for a second,” she remarked. “I was so scared.”

The description of the video, which has amassed 4 million views, reads: “Intrusive thoughts got the best of me.”

Social media was amused

Social media users, while puzzled, seemed on the whole to be entertained by these antics. Several TikToks, such as those by @editz81137 and @pink_dior4, showed Hill’s intrusion from different angles — and these TikToks, in particular, found the whole situation hilarious.

“Not Julia running on the field,” @editz81137 wrote in a caption, followed by a crying emoji.

In their own video and caption, @pink_dior4 wrote: “6 hours in jail for giving the baseball field a halftime show.” Once again, this caption was followed by a crying emoji.

As for the commenters, they were similarly enthused by these actions.

One wrote, “You gotta be a little crazy to pull this move, I love it.”

“She’s such a diva for doing this,” another added.

A third remarked, “I’m clearly not using my free will good enough.”

Wait, is it illegal to run on baseball fields?

Meanwhile, plenty of commenters asked, “How is this illegal, though?”

While it varies depending on the jurisdiction, Complex reports that most places have made it illegal for the public to run on baseball fields because of the potential safety hazards.

For Anaheim in particular, trying to run on the field in Angel Stadium is considered trespassing and, in turn, a misdemeanor. Those who violate this law may face imprisonment for up to six months or a fine of not more than $1,000.

Julia, however, doesn’t seem to be sweating any of it, uploading the following dance to TikTok outside of the Anaheim Police detention facility.

