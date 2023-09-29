If you’re beginning a DIY project or simply want to shop for some home goods, you may find yourself at a Home Depot location.

With stores in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, Home Depot is a store that sells tools, appliances, and products, usually focused around the theme of construction.

While you might already have enough to carry when you check out from Home Depot, we’ve got some bad news. If you were wondering whether Home Depot accepts Apple Pay, the answer might disappoint you.

Does Home Depot take Apple Pay?

According to a Home Depot spokesperson, in response to the Daily Dot’s request via email, the store does not currently accept Apple Pay.

However, there are still plenty of ways that you can use your iPhone to assist in your Home Depot shopping experience.

The Home Depot App

Although the idea of downloading yet another app may bring you pause, a frequent Home Depot shopper may find it beneficial to download the Home Depot app.

While one can’t pay in-store from the Home Depot app, there are plenty of other ways that using the Home Depot app can assist one during their DIY shopping experience.

First, if you’re just trying to pop in and pop out, the app will tell you which products are available and where they can be located in the store. This prevents the awkward experience of having to chase down a salesperson, and the dreaded feeling of arriving at the store only to find out an item is out of stock.

Second, the app can help you find the exact part you need for a project. On the app, simply use the image search tool and point your camera at the item for which you need a replacement. From there, the app will show you a replacement that is available either at your local Home Depot or online.

Finally, in addition to a barcode Scanner, iPhone users can enjoy the app’s Augmented Reality features. This allows you to use your phone camera to see what an item from Home Depot might look like in your space.

The Pro Xtra Loyalty Program

Frequent Home Depot shoppers can consider joining the Pro Xtra Loyalty Program. Doing so gives one rewards, access to exclusive events and sales, discounts on paints and primers, and more.

Joining the Pro Xtra Loyalty Program is free, and all of your program benefits can be monitored in the app.

Stories from Home Depot

Home Depot has gone viral numerous times over the years. For example, several users have complained about the company’s credit card. One claimed that their opening of a Home Depot credit card led to her credit score dropping by over 100 points, while an employee alleged that he refused to sign customers up for them.

There was also a notable TikTok trend featuring Home Depot. At a time when many are struggling to afford homes, some noticed that Home Depot sold house-like sheds. This led some to buy tiny homes from Home Depot. However, as one TikTok user pointed out, that may not be the best idea.

The store’s app and loyalty program offer numerous benefits to consumers, including an easier shopping experience and the ability to accumulate rewards. But Apple fans who insist on using Apple Pay will have to wait to see if there’s a breakthrough—or maybe try their luck at rival Lowe’s, though they might not fare much better there.