Target CEO Brian Cornell announces that he is stepping down from his role in February 2026. TikTokers suspect the move comes after backlash from Target’s rollback of its DEI programs.

Why is Target’s CEO stepping down?

On Aug. 20, Target shares that Cornell will be stepping down following a sharp drop in sales for three consecutive quarters, Forbes reports. The company’s shares have fallen by over 23% since the beginning of the year.

In a press release, Target announces that Michael Fiddelke, its Chief Operating Officer, will be assuming Cornell’s role.

However, Cornell will not completely depart from the company. According to the press release, the new CEO will transition to a role on the Board of Directors.

On TikTok, users speculate that the drop in sales and Cornell’s departure can be tied back to Target’s decision to drop its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. The move ends Target’s initiative to include more Black and minority owned brands on its shelves.

How did TikTokers react to the news?

Following the announcement, TikTokers celebrate the potential success of their months-long boycott of Target.

“There really are more of us who care about DEI and multiculturalism and do not support this president or this administration,” one TikToker says. “Enough people were able to hold the line to put that big of a dent in Target’s sales.”

Another woman simply laughs in front of a screenshot announcing Cornell’s departure from Target.

Despite the change in leadership, many TikTokers say they still plan to uphold the boycott.

On TikTok, a commenter explains, “Boomers will take down a multi-billion dollar corporation and lose their own job before they admit that they made a mistake. If he would’ve been like ‘my bad, let’s leave the DEI in place,’ it would’ve been done.”

Another shares, “With an economy like this, it doesn’t make good business sense to offend your biggest customers. So many companies seemed all too eager to get rid of DEI as soon as Trump got into office, that they underestimated how many Black/POC would boycott them.”

Another TikToker exclaimed, “DEI is important to me. I quit shopping there!”

Some also feel it’s too late for Target, saying, “We are still boycotting,” adding that “the Latino/Hispanic dollar is being spent elsewhere, babes.”

Another shares, “Didn’t care when it hurt people—only cared when they hurt their pockets. I won’t go back. It isn’t enough.”

Meanwhile, TikToker @0.1percentcoach criticizes the incoming CEO’s usage of the word “swagger” when discussing how he plans to reignite sales next year.

“It’s a little bit awkward to use AAVE as your turnaround plan when these are some of the key demographics that you’ve rejected,” he says. “The same old stale lines and the same old stale people are not going to help you turn things around.”

