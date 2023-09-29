If you’re gearing up to tackle a DIY project, your first stop may be your local Lowe’s.

Lowe’s is a hardware and home improvement store with locations in the United States. If you need a tool, are looking for appliances (including with a hack one customer swears by), or are planning a major renovation in your house, Lowe’s may very well be the place for you.

However, when shopping at Lowe’s, you’re going to need more than just a plan and a shopping list—you’re also going to need to bring your wallet.

Why’s that? Because Lowe’s does not take Apple Pay in-store.

Does Lowe’s take Apple Pay?

While Lowe’s did not respond to our request for comment, numerous internet users have complained about the fact that Lowe’s does not accept Apple Pay.

The Lowe’s subreddit on Reddit, r/Lowes, is filled with users griping about how the store doesn’t let shoppers use Apple Pay, with post titles ranging from simply “You guys really need Apple Pay” to employees mocking the common customer question of “Do you guys take Apple Pay?”

Confusingly, however, this isn’t the whole story regarding Lowe’s relationship with Apple Pay. If one places an order on the store’s website, Apple Pay is available as an option. This means that one can order an item for pickup in-store and pay with Apple Pay—but if they were to simply buy the item in-store, they could not use Apple Pay.

Some posters claim that Lowe’s will soon accept Apple Pay in-store. “It was announced at the Vegas SM meeting the Apple Pay is coming to stores by the end of the fiscal year,” claimed a user on Reddit. The Daily Dot could not verify this information.

How can I use my iPhone at Lowe’s?

Even though you might not be able to pay for an item using Apple Pay in-store, that doesn’t mean there aren’t benefits to having an iPhone at Lowe’s.

If you’re a frequent Lowe’s shopper, you may consider downloading the Lowe’s App. The app allows you to find the location of items in-store, see what inventory is at your local Lowe’s, check out more quickly—and, of course, pay with Apple Pay for items that are to be delivered or picked up in-store.

The app also has other benefits, such as allowing one to keep track of their orders and gather rewards points that can be used for additional deals in-store.

Stories from Lowe’s

Stories from Lowe’s have gone viral numerous times over the years. In September 2023, a TikTok user recounted how her Lowe’s location fired her and the entire 50-person department after working at the store for several years. In contrast, another user went viral after talking about how much he enjoyed his work at the store, saying the job mostly consisted of watering plants. A further user claimed that they were made to move bricks by hand while working at the store because they were not forklift-certified.

While Lowe’s does not accept Apple Pay now, it’ll be interesting to see if Lowe’s joins the many other stores that do take it in-store. If you can’t wait, you can always shop on Lowes.com and use Apple Pay there.