‘Ok I need to try this’: Delta passenger checks empty tote bag so they can get 2,500 bonus SkyMiles

Airline miles are a good way to reduce—or completely eliminate—the cost of a flight.

However, it seems like they’re getting harder to receive and use. That’s why flyers are looking for any way to earn additional miles.

Now, a user’s clip on TikTok went viral after sharing their method for earning extra miles: checking unnecessary bags.

In a video with over 961,000 views as of Sunday, TikTok user Janelle (@janelleonajet) shows herself checking an empty tote bag for a Delta flight.

“Checking an empty tote bag so I can get my 2,500 SkyMiles when my bag takes more than 20 min to get to baggage claim,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

“The agent who checked my bag told me I made his day,” she adds in a comment. She notes in another comment that the checked bag was free with her credit card.

For context, many airlines promise benefits or compensation if one’s bag takes too long to get to baggage claim.

In Delta‘s case, the airline claims “If your checked bag doesn’t arrive at the carousel in 20 minutes or less after any domestic flight, you are eligible to receive 2,500 bonus miles.”

As Janelle’s tote may be easily lost or delayed, it’s likely she’ll receive the extra miles.

“Bags are always late,” she explains in a comment. “The commitment is 20min from when the aircraft door opens to my bag arriving to the claim. I get the miles almost every time!”

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on this tip.

“I worked for Delta for 9 years & this is brilliant,” one user wrote. “It’s REALLY, REALLY hard to get the bags to baggage claim within 20 minutes in larger airports.”

“This is why I always fly in and out of Burbank bc it’s late every single time,” another shared.

“Ur so smart omg,” a third shared. “My brain is already chaotic at the airport, would’ve never thought of this.”

We’ve reached out to Janelle via email.