‘You couldn’t even talk to anybody’: Delta Airlines customer says she was stuck at airport for 2 days without her bags

A would-be Delta passenger was in for a nightmare when she arrived at the airport for her scheduled flight. She’s not alone.

A TikToker known as Daddy B (@mrs_stealyourgirll) vlogged the chaos at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in a short 25-second video that quickly went viral, racking up over 355,000 views.

The clip opens with the camera panning across the Delta baggage claim area. Scattered baggage is everywhere and voices are yelling in the background.

“I need my bags. I need my bags before I leave the airport… have to have my bags. They are here in the airport,” someone can be heard shouting.

The video ends with what appears to be two people leading a chant demanding their bags.

“We want our bags! We want our bags!”

The comments weren’t so sympathetic to Daddy B’s plight. Many reacted to Daddy B’s caption, which declared she would never fly Delta or revisit Atlanta.

“It’s not ATL’s fault, but don’t worry we [are] full anyway!” one wrote.

“Checking bags is so old-school. I haven’t checked a bag in years. Everything fits in my carry-on,” another added.

“[Goodbye,] more room for me[.] [Plan] your life better,” wrote one commenter.

In response to the comment, Daddy B uploaded a follow-up video to clarify what happened at the airport and address the critics in the comments.

Sitting in her car, she lets out a scoff.

“You’re right. I did not plan to get stuck in an airport for two days. I didn’t know you guys did that. My b,” she said sarcastically.

“I don’t plan for every single situation that could ever happen to me every time I leave the house. I didn’t think this was gonna happen so my b.”

Daddy B continues to rebut the comments left underneath the original video.

“Um, what else are you guys yelling at me for?” she asked.

She also addressed comments questioning the scattered luggage at the baggage claim.

“Air Tags weren’t working. All of the bags that you see in that video belong to other people in other cities. Our bags were going on the planes to the cities we intended to go [to]—just without us. So that wasn’t the issue that we didn’t know where our bags were. They were telling us where our bags were, but they were not there and that was the frustrating part, ‘cause we were there,” she explained.

Regarding the shouting and chanting, she denies that the voice was hers but admits that she understands the sentiment.

“I’m not the person yelling in the video. I was just recording it. I don’t—I’m not really the type to yell at people, so that wasn’t me. But I understand why people were yelling. It was really, really frustrating. You couldn’t even talk to somebody. They would shoo you away. They’d put their hand in your face the second you approached them. So imagine being stuck in a random city and you have no idea when you’re gonna get home or how you’re gonna get home and you can’t even ask anybody about it.”

“You’re just stuck there. I have animals at home and jobs, so yeah, I was [trying to] figure out where the [expletive] I was going. and you couldn’t really rent a car. There weren’t any available. People were renting U-Hauls [trying to] get out,” she continued.

Toward the end of the video, Daddy B confirms that she is still awaiting her reimbursement from Delta.

“Hotels. We found one hotel [for] one night, but it was really expensive. So, I don’t know. I don’t know what to tell you guys. I submitted everything for reimbursement so hopefully Delta makes it right.”

This month American travel was severely backlogged amid technical malfunctions caused by the CrowdStrike outage. It’s an ongoing issue. Americans have had to get cozy with the airport. Some took over the VIP lounge, some chose to be petty.

Daddy B did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment. We also reached out to Delta.

