‘I don’t wanna wait’: Woman shares hack for defrosting Smucker’s Uncrustables ASAP

TikToker Jena (@jena.l1) shared a hack for quickly defrosting Smucker’s Uncrustables when you don’t want to wait the 30 to 60 minutes it takes to thaw them.

Smucker’s Uncrustables are pre-made sandwiches, comprised of filling sealed between two pieces of crustless bread by a crimped edge. They often come frozen and in a variety of flavors.

The 50-second viral video kicks off with Jena grabbing a peanut butter and jelly Smucker’s Uncrustables from the freezer. She places the frozen Uncrustable into a toaster.

While the Uncrustable is defrosting, she grabs two slices of white bread. She lathers both slices of bread with peanut butter. Using the same peanut butter-covered spoon, she scoops strawberry jam onto the slices of bread. Jena places the two pieces together. She then presses a small orange cup into the middle of the sandwich.

She discards the crust that sits outside the orange cup. When she removes the cup, what is left is a crustless sandwich resembling that of an Uncrustable.

By now, the Uncrustable in the toaster is done defrosting, and she places both sandwiches on the same plate. Side by side, the sandwiches look almost identical.

The only difference is the Uncrustables’ signature crimped edges and now toasted exterior. In the same time it took to toast and defrost the Uncrustable, Jena was able to make a similar sandwich.

As her caption of the video reads, “When I crave an Uncrustable I don’t wanna wait for it to thaw!” Her hack is instead of waiting for the Uncrustable to defrost, you can simply make one or throw one in the toaster.

This viral video has over 1.5 million views and 320 comments. Many viewers find this hack not as helpful as Jena may have intended, suggesting alternatives to defrosting or different ways of enjoying the sandwich.

“Eating them cold and frozen is the best way to eat them,” a viewer commented. Others suggested leaving them in the fridge instead of the freezer. “Y’all eat them frozen? I just keep mine in the fridge,” one suggested.

Some viewers recommended using the microwave to defrost them, despite Smucker’s discouraging customers from microwaving their sandwiches “as the filling can become very hot and pose a safety hazard.” Smucker’s also warns against toasting its product.

“It says not to microwave them but I just do that every time,” one commented. Another stated, “I open one side and put it in the microwave on defrost mode for like 10 minutes.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jena via TikTok comment and Smucker’s via email.