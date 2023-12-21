We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Our top stories today are about: A woman ordering Taylor Swift pajamas on Amazon but instead getting a hilarious knock-off, a customer eavesdropping on Chick-fil-A workers by using a walkie talkie, how offensive memes about Casey DeSantis created by pro-Trump influencers are being shared online, and an explainer on how “horny jail” became one of the first pandemic memes.

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

⚡ Today’s top stories

The pajamas are so bad that Swifties now want them more.

A radio enthusiast gave TikTokers a behind-the-scenes look at how Chick-fil-A team members communicate by eavesdropping on them via a walkie talkie.

Offensive memes about Casey DeSantis created by pro-Trump influencers are being shared online after Tucker Carlson said the DeSantis’ team’s online influence efforts were headed up by the “nastiest people ever.”

How an image of an internet-famous dog bonking another one over the head with a bat became one of the first memes of the pandemic.

🚉 Deplatformed

By David Covucci

Senior Politics and Technology Editor

Deplatformed: A chat with Gab’s GigachadAI

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🔒 This Walmart shopper went viral after claiming that so many items being locked behind glass makes the shopping experience “strange and unwelcoming.”

🚮 This Family Dollar customer put the company on blast for being wasteful after discovering dumpsters full of brand-new items.

☎️ A TikTok user has shared a hilarious and cringe-worthy story of how she accidentally dialed the wrong Walgreens number and ended up divulging private medical information to an unsuspecting cashier.

🍷 This traveler went viral after praising an airport bartender who poured her extra wine because she told him she was an anxious flyer.

👀 A TikTok creator is warning viewers to not fall for ambiguous job posts on websites and to learn from her experience of signing up to learn about enlisting in the U.S. Navy.

🧠 Here’s the story behind the neuron activation meme.

💅 Discover the fountain of youth in sheet form with the best Korean sheet masks for every skin type.*

👮 From the Daily Dot archive: A background check company is secretly paying cops on TikTok to push its services.

👋 Before you go

Sometimes, understanding people’s thought processes can be a confusing and maybe even frustrating experience. Often, this frustration can be chalked up to the fact that people grow up differently or are taught differently—not everyone is going to complete tasks and do things in the same way.



However, some behaviors appear to be universally puzzling, like the way TikToker Becca Moore’s (@becccamooore) new housekeeper decided to arrange the items in her apartment. Moore posted about her experience in a viral clip that’s garnered over 850,000 views. In it, she shows off the housekeeper’s unique design choices, and other users on the app seem just as befuddled by the actions.