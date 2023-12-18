‘Folblorr is my favorite album’: Woman orders Taylor Swift pajamas on Amazon, receives hilarious knock-off

Buying clothing on Amazon is a risk. The sizing and quality can be way off, and the brand names often seem to be the product of a fever dream. But when you really want something, like a pair of Taylor Swift pajamas, you take the risk.

Amalia (@amalia.ann) posted about a recent Amazon purchase that went a little sideways. “My Taylor swift pajamas came in” reads the caption on the video, which on Monday had more than 291,000 views. But then we get a zoom-in on what the PJ set actually says.

The word “folblorr,” which is supposed to be Folklore, sits next to a dubious image of Swift. Elsewhere, “taccet stuericy” and “that girl is beautiful love him very much” are nestled next to stylistically incompatible images of disco balls, cardigans, and Saturn.

This TikTok is having the intended effect: The pajamas are so bad that Swifties now want them more.

“I WOULD LITERALLY PAY ANY AMOUNT I AM CRYING,” one commenter wrote.

“I need a folblorr bracelet immediately,” another said.

Amalia says in the comments that the Amazon link where she bought these particular pajamas is gone now—but a few different sellers are offering a set with a similar chaotic design.

In one listing, the photo of the pajamas is a bit blurry, so “folblorr” looks more like Folklore. Amazon vendors selling items like this—merch that borders on copyright infringement—often disappear and reappear under another name.

“I wanted them to at least be comfortable, but unfortunately, they’re not,” Amalia told the Daily Dot. “The picture of what I purchased and should have received did not indicate any misspellings, typos, or anything unrelated to the Folklore album.”

Another pair of Taylor Swift pajamas became popular around the start of the Eras Tour, but they look a little more professionally made. Knowing Swifties, even the “folblorr” Amazon pajamas might be sold out soon.