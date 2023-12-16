‘I told my airport bartender I was an anxious flyer—he gave me a to-go cup’: Traveler praises airport bartenders in holiday PSA

Musician Rei Ami (@rei.ami) posted a TikTok where she thanked an airport bartender who poured her a “Sauvignon Blackout” pour of wine before she boarded her plane.

In the viral clip that’s accrued over 3.3 million views as of Saturday, she believes the airport bartender didn’t care about the pour, as the glass had enough booze to help her sleep throughout the entirety of her flight.

“I feel like airport bartenders really dgaf bc look at this glass of wine. This is like 2-3 servings for the price of 1. Also, not in a traditional wine glass. Just straight up Sauvignon blank til I sauvignon black tf out before my flight,” she writes in a text overlay of her video.

She looks around awkwardly until the clip cuts to a shot of the glass of wine that she’s referring to: it’s in a stackball highball cup that is nearly filled to the brim. She adds in a caption for the video, “Thank you kind sir may i have some more.”

Several other viewers remarked that they, too, have experienced the joy of airport bartenders who have a heavy pouring hand.

“I told my airport bartender I was an anxious flyer- he gave me a to go cup of straight up champagne after I ordered a mimosa,” one user wrote. “I hope he’s thriving.”

Anyone who’s spent a decent amount of time in airports will tell you that wining and dining in these areas is far from cheap. There is legislation being pushed to help curb the overage charges of airport pricing when compared to “street” prices of similar offerings.

But these laws don’t seem to have been put in place yet: reports of $28-dollar beers at some airports have circulated online, and throngs of people have hopped on social media over the years complaining about these over-pricing practices.

@rei.ami thank you kind sir may i have some more ♬ original sound – REI AMI

It could just be that the bartenders, upon seeing how much someone is paying for their booze, have decided to give them their money’s worth. According to The Street, the average cost of a domestic beer across all of America’s airports is $7.42, with the more expensive options clocking in at $8.30. At New York’s La Guardia airport, the average price of a beer is $12.33.

But, at least in the case of Rei Ami and others, they’ve encountered kind bartenders who gave them the most bang for their boozy buck so they could get properly sloshed before getting on their flight and hopefully forget how much they paid for the single glass of wine.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rei Ami via Instagram direct message for further comment.