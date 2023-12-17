‘She 100% knows something I don’t’: Woman hires new housekeeper, is shocked to find the bizarre state her home is in when she returns

Sometimes, understanding people’s thought processes can be a confusing and maybe even frustrating experience. Often, this frustration can be chalked up to the fact that people grow up differently or are taught differently—not everyone is going to complete tasks and do things in the same way.

However, some behaviors appear to be universally puzzling, like the way TikToker Becca Moore’s (@becccamooore) new housekeeper decided to arrange the items in her apartment. Moore posted about her experience in a viral clip that’s garnered over 850,000 views as of Sunday. In it, she shows off the housekeeper’s unique design choices, and other users on the app seem just as befuddled by the actions.

“OK, I hired a housekeeper for my apartment and please look what I found,” Moore says before the video cuts to her walking around her apartment.

“Ok, so you walk in the kitchen and there’s a shrine of Cerave for some reason,” she says, pointing to a double-stacked bowl decorated with what appears to be skincare products. It seems like some odd placement for toiletries, as it is in a kitchen after all.

“I see her vision here, I’m just a little confused why the salt is part of the shrine as well as just one random cup?” she asks, noting that among the personal hygiene goods, there’s also a salt shaker and a cup randomly placed.

“Moving along we now have a platter of Mr. Beast little chocolate bars, bite-sized, I didn’t even know I had these in my apartment, paired with some little skulls and a lip liner, obviously topped with garlic,” she narrates, highlighting the random assortment of incongruous items that were placed inside of a bowl.

“And I really like the way she did this because these are my three favorite ingredients to put into recipes lately so that’s perfect. In case you’re in a baking mood,” she says, turning her camera lens towards the stove area. “We have a loving tan, tanning mitt, I guess she thought that was an oven mitt and you know what, that might be dangerous but again, I support girls.”

Moore’s clip then cuts back to her talking into the camera, saying, “Usually when I’m in the kitchen I’m like, ‘Oh my God I wish I had like hair wax,’ so this is great that she put these two next to each other,” the TikToker says, showing off the beauty product that is, indeed, stationed right next to a shaker labeled with a “p.”

Moore then turned her attention away from the kitchen for a bit to focus on another section of the house: an area that looks like a work station. “I think the most important thing she did for me though was make sure to put this parking ticket that I haven’t paid yet front and center on my desk,” she says. “Just…I don’t even know where she found that, I lost it so I’m really glad she left me a reminder.”

Viewers commented on how baffling many of the home styling choices Moore’s newly hired housekeeper made were. As one person quipped, “It’s like AI cleaned your kitchen.”

Another person seemed to appreciate the housekeeper’s willingness to try and do her job to the best of her ability, writing, “She has no idea what your things are but she’s trying to organize it anyways.”

@becccamooore i see her vision. obviously will 100% be hiring her again ♬ original sound – Becca Moore

Someone else joked, “I appreciate that she gave the salt and pepper some space of their own during the stressful holiday season.”

But there was someone else who seriously thought the housekeeper was genuinely looking out for her when it came to avoiding additional fines. “The parking ticket love the hint, she’s looking out for you,” they penned.

A professional housekeeper even chimed in, stating that they were just as perplexed as so many others. “The ?? Garlic ?? This is so odd,” they wrote. “As a housekeeper I can not figure out WHAT she was doing with any of this.”

But others believed they found a method to the madness, at least when it came to the salt shaker.

“Salted water hydrates you a bit more,” they argued. “Hence the cup next to it along with the skincare. perf morning routine – she’s genius.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Moore via email for further comment.