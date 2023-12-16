A TikTok user has shared a hilarious and cringe-worthy story of how she accidentally dialed the wrong Walgreens number and ended up divulging private medical information to an unsuspecting cashier, all while thinking she was talking to a pharmacist.

In the video, Alyssa (@alyssacardib), who previously went viral for her storytelling ability, explains the origin of her pharmacy-related “PTSD” stemming from a high school experience where she took it upon herself to ask about the potential interference of antibiotics with her friend’s birth control.

Wanting to spare her friend the embarrassment, Alyssa attempted to call a pharmacy on her behalf. Alyssa recounts saying, “I just had unprotected sex. And I don’t know if I’m pregnant or not, because I’m on birth control, but I’m also on an antibiotic. And I don’t know if it’s going to affect my birth control.”

She quickly realized she had accidentally connected to a Walgreens cashier instead of a pharmacist when the voice on the other side of the line replied, “OK, let me connect you with the pharmacy and maybe they can help you.”

“This dude’s just on an hourly shift trying to clock out for the day, and I went on for like a minute straight about all this shit,” Alyssa shares in the video. “Now I will not call them; I will show up in person because I am way too embarrassed.”

The video, posted on Dec. 5, has so far racked up over 62,300 views. In the comment section, users posted their reactions to the embarrassing story.

One user shared, “I worked at Walgreens for 4 years. It happens ALL THE TIME.”

Another user, who allegedly worked as a cashier at CVS, chimed in. “This wouldn’t have been the top 5 weirdest interactions I had working there,” they wrote.

“Somewhere on TikTok, there’s a Walgreens employee talking about the call he received on what I can only hope was his first day,” a third commenter joked.

“Let’s be honest you probably did the cashier a favor since he probably didn’t know that & now prepared him to think about it with future partners,” one more added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Alyssa via her email for comment.