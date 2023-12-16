‘I did the same thing on Indeed’: Jobseeker says she almost accidentally enlisted in the Navy. Here’s what to watch for

A TikTok creator is warning viewers to not fall for ambiguous job posts on websites and to learn from her experience of signing up to learn about enlisting in the U.S. Navy.

TikTok creator Noemi (@la.emi.mi) gave a rundown of her ordeal online, garnering more than 760,000 views on her video. In the video, Noemi, 28, detailed her hardships with searching for a job in the communication field. However, one search inquiry led her down an interesting path.

“Do you know how much of a boob you have to be to almost accidentally enlist into the Navy at 28?” Noemi said to start of her video.

Noemi said she came across a communications strategist position based in Merced, California for the U.S. Navy. At first she was skeptical of the posting, she said.

“I’m aware that [the Navy] has civilian jobs,” she said. “I was like ‘I’m not looking to enlist.’ So, I go through and I try to apply.”

“I have critical thinking skills—I do. I promise you!” she went on to say, warning people she’s not as naïve as viewers might expect.

She goes on to submit her name and age, and in an interesting turn of events she ends up getting an email asking if she wants to enlist.

“I don’t even know how to swim. What do you mean? What do you mean? I’m like ‘nope.’”

The following day, she said she was contacted by a recruiter via phone. The Daily Dot reached out to Noemi for further comment on the video. Noemi isn’t new to going viral on TikTok. In a separate video, she recounted how she felt judged by a Dutch Bros employee for ordering a sugar-free peppermint bark mocha.

Viewers found a lot of amusement in Noemi’s recruitment video.

“Me being a Navy recruiter for southern [California], laughing SOOO hard girly,” user @glovexo said.

“The navy was the best thing I’d never do again,” user Donny (@wouldntyouliketoknowfedb) said.

“I appreciate your 30 minutes of service Ma’am.” user @carlibfoltz joked.

Back in April, it was predicted that the Navy wouldn’t hit its recruiting goals within the fiscal year. The U.S. Naval Institute News reported that the Navy was set to miss its mark of recruiting 37,700 active-duty sailors by 6,000 people.