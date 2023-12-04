We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Today’s top stories are about: a woman who discovered her fiancé was cheating at the worst (or best?) moment possible, a unique toilet invention that has TikTok ablaze, Elon Musk’s most shocking tweets from this year, and deep dive into Kermit memes.

After that, check out Mikael’s “One Dumb Conspiracy” column, and don’t forget to answer our Question of the Day.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A woman’s dream proposal took a sudden turn when a storm of text messages started flooding her boyfriend’s phone. They were from his mistress.

Going to the bathroom is just like riding a bike, and now you can do both at the same time.

From Pizzagate to false flags, Musk had a busy year on his platform.

Kermit the Frog is older than many of you, but still culturally relevant through the many memes that feature him.

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Stephen Colbert’s medical emergency becomes conspiracy fodder

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥧 In a viral video, a customer finds a ridiculously priced slice of pie. Even for Erewhon, it’s more expensive than you think.

🕯️ A user on TikTok is calling out Bath and Body Works for a deal that appeared too good to be true—and it was.

🍔 Frequent McDonald’s shoppers in the United States have a question: why doesn’t the menu seem to change?

💼 This worker went viral for using 200 hours of sick leave as revenge after their workplace pissed them off.

🤯 This twisted collection of microgames for Nintendo Switch is the must-have WTF party game on the console.*

☕ A Dutch Bros. customer had a very good reason for ordering her drink sugar-free, but says a worker took it upon herself to assume something else and offer a “body positivity speech” at the drive-thru window.

🥤 A woman revealed her thoughts about Chick-fil-A replacing its Styrofoam cups. Spoiler alert: She’s down bad.

💄 Shopping for beauty products can be a daunting situation for customers who may be unsure of what they need to address a particular concern.

🎼 From the Daily Dot archive: Without live performances amid the pandemic, musicians relied on streaming services to stay afloat.

📝 Question of the Day

WOULD YOU USE THE MOPED-TOILET HYBRID?

👋 Before you go

Buyer beware! If you’re planning on swinging by the Home Depot this week to pick up a few new Christmas decorations for your house and yard be sure to check the box before you leave the parking lot.

One TikToker discovered the hard way that what’s on the box doesn’t necessarily match up with what’s inside.

TikToker Sophia Inza (@sophia.inza) was looking to spread a little Christmas cheer with her inflatable lawn decoration, newly purchased from Home Depot. But when she opened her box she was in for a Grinch-y holiday surprise.

🎶 Now Playing: “How Soon Is Now?” by The Smiths 🎶