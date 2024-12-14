‘Marketing took y’all bonus’: Walmart worker receives Christmas gift from corporate. Then she opens the box

‘Tis the season to be jolly—unless your boss gives you a sucky Christmas present.

In the spirit of the season, many employers might offer a small gift or bonus around the holidays.

But there is a threshold for just how small such a gift can be before its recipient might find it insulting.

In a video that has drawn over 1.2 million views on TikTok, Walmart employee Michelle (@sheis_gabriela) says she and her co-workers received a small holiday gift from their employer. However, she felt it was too small of a gesture from a multibillion-dollar company.

“You’re telling me we work for you, AKA Walmart,” she says. “Walmart, OK? And this is all we getting for Christmas? This is it? A Billion dollar company, and this is all we getting?”

She then holds up a small white box to the camera.

“It says, ‘Thank you for all that you do, happy holidays from the market team.’ From the market team. Are you guys listening?” Michelle says. “We talking about the big folks. The big folks that actually run this [expletive], OK. All right, now this is about to upset some people. I don’t know about y’all, but it did to me.”

Small package, big disappointment

She begins unboxing her Christmas present: A Christmas tree ornament and a few pieces of candy.

“It don’t even match my tree so technically it’s not even going anywhere,” she says. “A candy cane, and three pieces of chocolate. This is all we getting? Nah. Walmart got to do better, because baby what is this?”

She says she is thankful for the thought, but found what was actually provided to be a bit lacking, as did her co-workers.

“I mean I’m grateful, I’m very, very thankful, for the thought, but come on now,” she says. “We talking about a billion-dollar company. Come on now, at least put a gift card, at least put a $5 bill.”

She shares how she had several co-workers come up to her complaining about the gift.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Michelle via TikTok direct message, as well as to Walmart via contact form regarding the video.

Why do employers give Christmas gifts?

Simply put, some employers like to gift Christmas presents to their employees because it can improve morale.

There is a close relationship between high employee morale and productivity, as employees who feel the company is doing well can be more motivated to do their best work.

Viewers weigh in

Several viewers remarked that the poster was lucky to receive a Christmas gift at all from her workplace.

“We get nothing and I work in healthcare…” one commenter wrote.

“Baby some ppl get nothing,” another said.

“Most companies don’t give their employees anything anymore,” yet another user echoed.

Others shared that in past years, their employers would provide a larger holiday gift, or even hold a holiday party.

“Back in the 90s, I used to work at Walmart and we used to get at least a turkey or a ham for Christmas and Thanksgiving,” one commenter wrote.

“We didn’t get anything at my store,” another wrote. “Been here 30 years. We used to have great Christmas parties and gifts.”



“I used to work for Lucas Oil,” one said. “The owner would throw a party w/Mr & Mrs. Claus. All the children of the employees received AMAZING gifts, I received money, my husband received a nice Lucas oil jacket.”



