‘Left sick everyday for almost 2 months’: Worker uses their 200 hours of sick leave as revenge after workplace pisses them off

When one has an issue with their workplace, finding a solution to that problem isn’t easy. One may try to turn to Human Resources for help, or simply decide to resolve the problem directly—but if that doesn’t work, employees are frequently left with few options besides simply leaving a company.

This is where “malicious compliance” comes in. The term refers to working within a company’s rules to either rebel against them or to directly work against their interests, and it’s a popular topic of discussion on TikTok.

For example, one TikTok user said their workplace banned colored hair—so she decided to wear a series of awful wigs in allowed colors to spite them. Another said she countered rude middle-aged customers by asking for their ID for a Senior discount.

Now, another worker’s malicious compliance story has sparked discussion, and it involves sick leave.

In a video with over 602,000 views, TikTok user Britt (@user3483351101163) writes, “When you never call out and had over 200 sick hours! So when they pissed you off you left sick everyday for almost 2 months…til your transfer went through.”

According to Britt in a comment, she had previously saved all of her PTO, but began using all of her sick hours after her workplace reacted poorly to her grandma’s passing.

“They was messing with my mental,” she explained in response to a comment criticizing the move, “and that my guy falls under sick.”

As for why Britt used such few hours on certain days, she says she utilized her paid time off to avoid busy work.

“Went in did my work left sick,” she declared in a comment.

Now, Britt says, she’s in a different office—though she’s still accumulated a lot of PTO.

“2 years later Im back over 200 sick hours and a new location,” she stated.

In the comments section, some users admitted to doing the same thing.

“Lmfao I did this before! I would usually miss Wednesday,” shared a commenter.

“My grandma has like 6 years worth of sick time when she retired they paid her the difference for the sick time,” said a second.

“Did this at my previous job and then they regretted it when I wasn’t there to do their job,” recalled an additional TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Britt via TikTok comment.