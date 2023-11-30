‘Not a want but a need’: TikTokers are obsessed with a moped-toilet hybrid

Few things in life are “just like riding a bike.” This is an old idiom to express something that becomes second nature once it’s learned.

Going to the bathroom is one of those activities, and now a person can literally do that with a moped-toilet hybrid that’s circulating on TikTok.

The video was posted by TikTok user @xom0070, and shows the front part of a blue moped attached to a toilet. A woman demonstrates how it works, by simultaneously sitting on the toilet and riding the bike at the same time with her hands on the handlebars. By Wednesday afternoon, the video had amassed over 18.8 million views.

It’s unclear who invented the moped-toilet hybrid, but commenters were impressed with the way the inventor’s mind works.

“​​We have people in this planet who are using their brains to a different level.. deep thinkers,” this user wrote.

“I thought I’ve seen it all,” this user wrote.

Many viewers brought up Skibidi toilet, which is an animated series about toilet seats with human heads being at war with humanoid characters that have electronic devices in place of heads. The web series is created by animator Alexey Gerasmov and posted on his YouTube channel DaFuq!?Boom!.

“I’m mentioning skibidi toilet because of that one guy,” a user commented.

“Finally a skibidi toilet for normal people,” another wrote.

The internet has seen other unique bathrooms, like TikToker @cawffeenutt who found a bathroom with a toilet and sink on the ceiling at Spotlight at the Paramount. In the comments, many people worried about the toilet and sink falling down on the person using the bathroom.

In a statement to the Daily Dot, a representative from Spotlight said, “The bathroom, like the rest of Spotlight and the Paramount, were designed internally by our team and ownership. Spotlight is an artistic space, constantly changing gallery, and music hall. So the bathroom was just part of the artistic vision of the space… keep people guessing.”

At least that bathroom had privacy. In another viral TikTok, user Ben Souza stayed at a hotel that didn’t have a bathroom door, and featured glass walls.

“This hotel didn’t bother to add a door to the bathroom since the walls are glass,” the text overlay read. Commenters took issue with families or couples having to use a fully visible toilet.

“Nope. Not for me. I could never,” one user wrote.

“My literal worst nightmare,” added another.

The Daily Dot contacted @xom0070 via TikTok comment.