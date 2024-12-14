‘You need a new job’: Man says Aldo cashier didn’t know how to count change

A man recently recounted an uncomfortable exchange he had with a cashier at Aldo.

Featured Video

Jesus Duran (@official__duran), a Houston-based content creator, says that he visited the store to exchange a pair of shoes. But what should’ve been a routine transaction turned out to be more difficult because the Aldo worker couldn’t do basic math.

“To the girl at Aldo who just helped me at the Baybrook Mall, sis, you need a new job,” Duran says in his clip. “You don’t belong in retail.”

As of Thursday, his video documenting their interaction had amassed more than 45,000 views.

Advertisement

What happened at Aldo?

According to Duran, the cashier apparently couldn’t do the math needed to finalize the shoe exchange without his help.

“The difference [was] one cent,” he says of his shoe exchange. “Usually you can just price match it and it’s just an even exchange.”

Duran, however, claims that the cashier couldn’t figure this out on her own.

Advertisement

“She’s like, ‘the machine is telling me it’s negative one cent. Do I owe you a cent or do you owe me a cent?’” Duran recounts.

But he says he was baffled by this ask. “First of all,” he continues, “why are you asking me how to do your job?”

Duran says that the cashier was “confused” on the math, but guessed that it wasn’t her first day on the job.

“She’s just not meant for retail,” he says.

Advertisement

In a follow-up video, Duran said he “hopes” his TikTok finds the worker in question. He said that he didn’t expect his initial clip to go viral and encouraged the cashier to comment if she found his videos.

Viewers defend the worker

In the comments of Duran’s video, several users said they could empathize with the worker.

Advertisement

“No bc she’s me,” one woman wrote.

“She’s just a girl,” another joked.

“Chill it’s 1 penny difference anyone can be confused,” a third user said.

But some were more surprised at the cashier’s inability to do basic math.

Advertisement

“We listen and we DO judge,” one woman quipped.

“I was getting food the other day, my total was $10.03, I gave the cashier $20 and the .03 cents,” another person recounted. “She didn’t want the change, she said she didn’t need it because I gave her a $20.”

“A lot of these mfs need to be out of customer service and in a warehouse where they don’t talk to anyone or interact with anyone,” a third exclaimed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Duran via TikTok comment and to Aldo through email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.