‘Wait WHAT’: Mail worker shares warning for people who send out Christmas cards

As the holiday season kicks into high gear, many people are getting ready to send out festive greetings via mail.

However, a recent TikTok video is reminding everyone of a crucial detail: how to properly address an envelope.

In their video, which has garnered over 789,600 views, TikTok user and postal carrier Kit Sargent (@kitsargent) shared a PSA on how to avoid envelope errors to ensure your holiday cheer actually reaches its destination.

What is the postal carrier’s warning?

“If this is your first Christmas sending out postcards or Christmas cards,” Sargent begins, “make sure that the correct way to address an envelope is the stamp goes in the top right-hand corner.”

From there, they break down how to organize both the return and destination addresses.

“Your address, your return address, the address that you are sending the card from goes in the top left-hand corner,” they explain. Meanwhile, “the address that you want to send the card to goes in the middle.”

Sargent provides a detailed breakdown of how to write the recipient’s address.

“City, state, zip code each get their own line,” they note. “Line one, their name, line two, their address, line three, their city [and] state, line four, their zip code.”

Finally, Sargent issues a critical warning.

“Unless you want every single card that you sent out coming back to you, make sure that their address is in the middle, your address is in the top left-hand corner, and the stamp goes in the top right,” they share.

Common mistakes when sending mail

According to a blog post by Capital Mailing Equipment, many common mistakes in addressing mail can lead to delays, delivery errors, or additional postage charges.

One frequent error, the site states, is improper formatting of the delivery address. For instance, not including an apartment or suite number or using an incorrect ZIP code can prevent mail from reaching its destination.

To avoid this, the USPS recommends double-checking ZIP codes and following their specific guidelines for formatting delivery addresses.

Another mistake involves the use of hard-to-read fonts or distracting colors. The post explains that fancy script, italicized fonts, or dark-colored backgrounds make it difficult for automated mail machines to read the address. Instead, simple sans-serif fonts like Arial or Helvetica, printed on light-colored paper, are preferred.

However, contrary to what Sargent says, USPS does allow ZIP codes to be in the same line with city and state, as can be seen in their official tutorial on how to send letters.

Viewers react

In the comments, users seemed the most confused about the zip code having its own line.

“Wait zip on its own line?” asked one user. “That is not how they trained us in school in the 90s.”

Sargent responded to the commenter. “The mail piece gets read bottom to top,” they wrote. “So zip code gets read first. That’s why it gets its own line.”

“Do…do they not teach this in schools anymore?” asked another user.

What does the USPS recommend?

According to the United States Postal Service (USPS), the correct format for the last line of an address is to place the city, state, and ZIP Code all on the same line.

The USPS specifies that there should be one space between the city and state, and two spaces between the state and ZIP Code.

Therefore, while Sargent’s advice to place the ZIP Code on a separate line differs from USPS guidelines, it’s important to follow the USPS-recommended format to make sure your letters reach your loved ones this Christmas.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sargent via TikTok and Instagram direct messaging for official comment. We’ve also contacted the USPS for more information.



