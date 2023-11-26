Woman finds out her fiancé is cheating—during his proposal

A woman’s dream proposal took a sudden turn when a storm of text messages started flooding her boyfriend’s phone. They were from his mistress.

In a viral video, TikTok user Tiffany Lyn (@tiffanylyynn) explained that she was madly in love with her then-boyfriend, who she’d been dating for about two years. But she was surprised by his proposal because she didn’t feel they were ready for that step.

For the proposal, the boyfriend surprised Tiffany Lyn with a trip to an amusement park in Orlando. Once there, he signed up to be a contestant in one of the competition games. Right before he’s about to compete, he gives her his phone and asks her to record what’s about to happen.

As she’s recording, multiple text messages start to pop up on the screen.

It turns out, he ended the relationship with his mistress—who he was with the entire time he was dating Tiffany Lyn—that day and told her he couldn’t keep seeing her because he was about to get engaged.

“She threw a shit fit even though she herself was married,” Tiffany Lyn said.

Despite her internal turmoil, she’s being watched by a stadium full of people, so she tries to keep her cool as her boyfriend proposes.

“I am not the type of girl that likes it when people see me sweat. I keep my cool, I just smile, and I pretend that I’m just the most elated, happiest woman on the planet,” Tiffany Lyn said.

When he proposes again outside of the stadium, Tiffany Lyn drags him to the nearest restaurant and tells him everything she knows.

“He didn’t try to deny it. He knew that he was caught,” Tiffany Lyn said. “For the next 30 minutes, he proceeds to just tell me everything that he felt that I wanted to hear, and I was just numb.”

“The only words that I could manage to muster up at this point were, ‘Baby, this two-carat diamond ring? It’s just not gonna be enough,'” Tiffany Lyn said.

In Part Two, she added that she went on with the engagement for a bit because she needed time to assess the situation and figure out what she was going to do. She ultimately broke things off with her ex. This situation happened 10 years ago and she’s since gone to therapy.

The video has well over 1 million views and hundreds of comments.

“This is a Susi pesto story,” the top comment read. This refers to a TikTok trend that involves people spilling their darkest secrets.

“I love that ‘it’s over bc I’m getting engaged’ as if….. the rest of the relationship didn’t matter?” a person pointed out.

“This is why I never want a public proposal,” a commenter said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tiffany Lyn for comment via email. In a reply she said the following:

“My advice to women is to help reduce pain from trauma like this is to keep it as discrete as possible, get professional support and don’t get lots of people involved. Learn as much as you can about protection from narcissists. Once a cheater, always a cheater!”