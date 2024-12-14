‘You’re gonna think I’m crazy’: HomeGoods shopper finds picture on shelf. Then she takes a closer look

A HomeGoods shopper is certain a painting on the store’s shelves was put there by another shopper.

TikTok user Lane (@laneiscool14) shared the finding in a viral clip viewed over 2.5 million times as of Friday morning.

“I’m at HomeGoods and I’m pretty sure that somebody just brought some portrait of their grandpa and put it on the shelf here,” the woman says to start the clip. “I’m not kidding.”

HomeGoods shopper’s surprising find

In the video, Lane zoomed in on the alleged random portrait of a man wearing glasses.

She noted that it had distinctively different qualities compared to the rest of the art for sale by HomeGoods.

“Who is this?” she asked. “This is from somebody’s house.”

The shopper noted the artwork even smelled “old.”

“Do you think someone is watching me to see if I react?” she asked viewers. “Should I ask an employee?”

The woman decided to approach an employee of the store to inquire about the portrait.

“I have the craziest question,” she said to the employee. “There’s a picture over there that I’m pretty sure somebody brought from their house and put it on a shelf.”

“Really?” the worker asked in disbelief.

After the off-screen worker took a look at the portrait, he decided to report it.

“Oh wow, I gotta show this to my manager,” the worker said.

Does HomeGoods sell portraits?

Other TikTokers have gone viral for sharing the portraits they discovered while shopping at the retailer.

Notably, these portraits have typically featured well-known subjects.

For example, one woman’s clip garnered over 800,000 views after she shared her discovery of “Golden Girls” character paintings at HomeGoods.

The portraits quickly sold out at the store.

Though the portrait discovered by Lane does not feature a celebrity, it does have an interesting back story.

Portraits mystery origins uncovered

In a stitched video, comedian Danny Cohen (@laneiscool14) solved the mystery of the paintings origins.

Cohen explained that about a decade ago, he got the painting from his friend Sauly Mishaan while helping clean up his mom’s apartment after she passed away.

Sauly wanted to pack up the painted portrait, but Cohen decided he would keep it.

Ten years later, Cohen decided to move to Israel and realized he could no longer keep it.

That’s when he decided to get rid of the artwork in a rather unorthodox way.

“I put him in the HomeGoods department on Nostrand Avenue,” he explained. “He is on sale for $39.99. And hopefully somebody special will pick him up.”

Viewers loved the story behind the mysterious portrait

In the comments section of the clips, viewers loved the story of the mysterious HomeGoods portrait.

“Oh my god, we need part 2,” wrote one user.

“I hope the algorithm takes me to a video of someone bringing this in and putting it on the shelf,” one user commented.

Her wishes came true with the stitch video.

The video also received a bunch of comments from grateful users.

“I’m so glad we got this closure,” said one user.

“What even is this app?! The others could never deliver a story this good,” wrote another user.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lane, Danny Cohen and HomeGoods for comment via email.

