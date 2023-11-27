‘Oh yeah they did this to me and my sister we never did it’: Bath and Body Works shopper calls out ‘3 for 3’ deal

Some deals are too good to be true. For example, numerous internet users have noted that Prime Day and Black Friday deals on Amazon can feature items priced at the same level as before the sale, leading some to make the accusation that such sales are a scam.

Now, a user on TikTok is calling out Bath and Body Works for a deal that appeared too good to be true—and it was.

According to TikTok user Wanda (@itsswandaa) in a video with over 552,000 views, she was doing some Black Friday shopping when she happened to enter Bath and Body Works. The store, she says, was having an incredible sale: buy 3 items, get 3 items for free.

“I’m like, ‘Anything in here, you buy 3 you get 3?’” Wanda recalls. “She says, ‘Yeah!’”

Quickly, Wanda grabbed three small hand sanitizers and three candles. Her hope, she says, was to pay for the hand sanitizers, and then get the candles for free. She was quickly told that that was not how the sale worked.

Upon being told that she would have to pay for the candles to get the hand sanitizers for free, she left the store.

“Bath and Body Works, y’all dead wrong, and y’all bamboozled me,” she says in the video.

While Wanda seemed surprised by this policy, many commenters pointed out that this is the case for a majority of similar deals.

“It’s known- you will always pay for the most expensive item,” said a user.

“Now you know you got to pay for the higher stuff first,” added another.

“I thought everyone knew you always get the cheapest one free,” detailed an additional TikToker.

Others noted that Wanda could have utilized the sale in other ways.

“You could have bought 3 candles and got 3 for free! that would have been worth the money I think!” shared a commenter.

“Wait for the annual sale – it’s next month,” offered a second.

“If you have th mobile rewards app, you get notifications for sales(never pay full price for items),& sales open to you before public access,” advised a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bath and Body Works via email and Wanda via TikTok direct message.