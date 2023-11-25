Customer finds a ridiculously priced slice of pie. Even for Erewhon, it’s more expensive than you think

Erewhon is known to be the most expensive grocery store in the United States. A woman recently discovered just how expensive and revealed the cost of a slice of one of its pies. The price tag left viewers shocked.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Sara (@saraandcrew), who usually posts “mom tips” and “lifestyle” content. This time, she was in the bakery section at Erewhon, unveiling all of the pies. In the text overlay, the content creator told her 33,000 followers, “Guess the price of this blueberry pie slice at Erewhon.” Then, Sara picked up one of the pies and revealed the price: a whopping $42. “guess the price: erewhon edition let me know if you were correct,” she wrote in the caption.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sara via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and Erewhon via email. The video amassed 2.7 million views and viewers were baffled.

“I thought it would be 20 or 25. Why is it 42? Someone who works at Erewhon should talk about working there,” one viewer wrote.

“I said $14 thinking that would be the absolute max even erewhon would do,” a second remarked.

“I said $17 and then was like ‘no it’s probably in the $20’s’ and I could never have prepared to see a 4 in front that price in a million years,” a third user stated.

However, others explained how this could be an error by one of the workers.

“I worked at Erewhon Santa Monica someone probably tagged it as a whole pie not a slice. Slices are still pricey though like 15 bucks,” one user commented.

“That’s the price tag FROM THE WHOLE PIE. The slice costs about $9. I know bcuz I get it often. Someone purposely put the wrong price tag on,” a second echoed.

Actually, this could’ve been a glitch. According to Erewhon’s website, a slice of the blueberry pie is $10, and a full pie is $40. Why is Erewhon so pricey? Erewhon is an organic supermarket, and organic products are typically more expensive because due to labor costs and organic farm economics. Despite its prices being out of reach for many, the grocery store is still a multi-million dollar company where celebrities and influencers shop.