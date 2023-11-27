‘I think she was just looking out’: Woman says she was sugar-shamed by Dutch Bros worker after ordering sugar-free Peppermint Bark Mocha

A Dutch Bros. customer had a very good reason for ordering her drink sugar-free, but says a worker took it upon herself to assume something else and offer a “body positivity speech” at the drive-thru window.

The video documenting the encounter comes from creator Noemi (@la.emi.mi), who shared her tale on TikTok. Since getting it up on the platform on Thursday, she’d received more than 236,800 views as of Monday.

She starts the video by wondering, “Please tell me why Dutch Bros. the other day, they gave me a whole body positivity speech.” She then explains that she ordered the chain’s Zero Sugar Added Peppermint Bark Mocha because she’s diabetic, but got into a conversation with one of the drive-thru workers about what it might taste like.

By the time she got to the window, a woman working at the store was there to counsel her even though she didn’t need counseling.

“She’s like, ‘You know, life’s too short to be worrying about those kinds of things,'” Noemi reports. “‘Sometimes it’s just worth having the sugar.'”

Noemi says she pointed out that she watches her sugar intake because of her medical condition, which seemed to take the worker by surprise.

“Oh, OK, she’s like, ‘I don’t know. It’s just there’s people that, like, really pay attention to that stuff. And like, they try to limit the sugar, or like, like, you know … things.'” Noemi recalls.

Noemi, understanding what the person was trying to say without saying it, retorts, “Is it because I’m thick? Is it because I’m thick? I’m fine being thick. I just want I don’t want to lose a toe when I’m 40, you know? Like, I’m just here for a good coffee.”

She added, as a caption to the video, “Pookie had good intentions but i just want low sugar coffee that doesn’t taste like dodo.”

Commenters brought their opinions.

“She was probably just looking out,” observed one. “Some people struggle with eating disorders and try to limit a lot.”

Another said, “It’s giving Napoleon Dynamite ‘you could totally be drinking whole milk if you wanted to.'”

“Okay but EVERYONE that works at Dutch bros is an angel so I think there was no harm intended,” someone else chimed in.

But at least one reported a similar experience, saying, “Girl same everytime I order SF or diet I get a nice lecture about ‘you don’t need to lose weight’ and I’m like I’m type 1D.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Noemi via TikTok message and to Dutch Bros. via online media form.