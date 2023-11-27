‘I am distraught’: Chick-Fil-A customer says they’re replacing Styrofoam cups. Here’s why

A woman revealed her thoughts about Chick-fil-A replacing its Styrofoam cups. Spoiler alert: She’s down bad.

The video is from TikTok user Aleesha Thomas (@aleesha.thomas), filmed in her car. “I had to pull over because I’m distraught,” she told her 27,000 followers. She unveiled the source of her sadness: A disposable Chick-fil-A cup made out of paper.

The content creator wasn’t thrilled about the new change. And she wasn’t pleased with the reaction from the worker who told her that they replaced the Styrofoam cups.

“That was, like, my comfort cup. Like, that’s how I knew my diet Dr. Peppers would be extra crispy because they were in a Styrofoam cup,” she explained, on the verge of tears.

The Daily Dot reached out to Thomas via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and Chick-fil-A via press email. The video racked up over 141,000 views, resonating with viewers.

“@Chickfila we do not want paper cups! We want our styrofoam cups! I drive out of my way to get a CFA drink because of the styrofoam cup,” one viewer wrote, tagging the fast food chain.

“Nooo I don’t like the paper ‘sweat’ cups!!” a second agreed.

“Absolutely not!!! CFA, y’all’s cups were the best! Don’t give us that paper garbage,” a third commented.

In addition, clothes have noticed this with different fast food places.

“nooo! I HATED when McDonald’s got rid of the Styrofoam cups. the diet coke isn’t the same,” one user stated.

“Same with Dunkin. It’s not the same. I’ve consumed far less coffee ever since,” a second remarked.

Why did Chick-fil-A replace its cups? According to the U.S. Sun, they did away with the Styrofoam cups to “provide better customer experience.”

“The double-wall technology has thermal qualities and extra-durability which ensures cold beverages will stay chilled longer than our current single-wall paper cup and our PET plastic cups,” the company told the U.S. Sun. This launched in May 2023 at certain locations.

Moreover, Chick-fil-A describes the new cups on its website. “The new double-wall paper cup is a packaging solution for our cold beverages and milkshakes that is unique to Chick-fil-A®. The double-wall technology has thermal qualities and extra-durability which ensures cold beverages will stay chilled longer than our current single-wall paper cup and our PET plastic cups. It is made in the United States, from paper, which is a renewable material, from certified, sustainably managed forests (SFI*). This new cup will be available in small, medium and large sizes, though our milkshakes, frosted beverages, seasonal beverages, and iced coffee will continue to be offered in a single size cup.”

Just maybe, customers such as Thomas will learn to love it.