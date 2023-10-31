We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. I’m back! Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Happy Halloween! 🎃

Our top stories today are about: A Delta Airlines customer detailing the “nightmare” of them being deplaned, people thinking BoJack Horseman predicted Matthew Perry’s death, people reacting to police officers wearing light up shoes, and how pics on Snapchat are showing the stark difference between life in Israel and Gaza right now.

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a “Problematic on TikTok” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A TikToker shared his frustrating experience with Delta Airlines after he and other passengers were deplaned and forced to wait multiple hours due to a security breach.

➤ READ MORE

A number of people online have drawn comparisons to the passing of Perry to fictional character BoJack Horseman, a Netflix comedy series that chronicles the life and times of a depressed sitcom actor struggling to make a comeback.

➤ READ MORE

Police officers in Austin, Texas have recently debuted a new addition to their uniform at a local event: light-up sneakers. In the comments of a viral video, people humorously reacted to the officers’ shoes and speculated the reasons behind the wardrobe choice.

➤ READ MORE

💻 TECH

Snapchat Maps reveals stark difference between life in Israel and Gaza right now

A thread on X highlighting the difference in images posted to Snap Map by users posted in Israel versus Gaza is going viral.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

TikTok’s ‘Soft White Underbelly’ is being called ‘exploitative’

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her “Problematic on TikTok” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🔨 Looking for the best possible deals on tools at Home Depot? This creator has got you covered.

👗 This Old Navy customer says clothing quality from popular brands has gotten worse over the years. Do you agree?

🍗 When does Chick-fil-A serve lunch?

🚰 A TikToker has sparked a debate over the hygiene of drinking water from the sink faucet, claiming that it is “nasty” and “sick” to do so.

🎤 An AP U.S. History teacher in New York City got to impart some true knowledge to her students recently: She’s name-checked in a rap song.

💸 This woman is sharing why she will never again fall into the trap of covering the tab for a group of people while dining out.

🥤 If you feel a Baja Blast craving and you’re miles away from a Taco Bell, you’re out of luck—up until now, that is.

💎 This luxury subscription box lets you indulge in your vices. Here’s how you can have the finer things in life delivered right to my doorstep.*

✏️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s a look at the wild history of fanfic censorship.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DO YOU USE A SODASTREAM TO MAKE SELTZER AT HOME?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

👋 Before you go

Bartenders can tell.

You’re a customer and so you fit into a stereotype that veteran bartenders can smell from a mile away because they know that every drink you order is really a cry for help.

North Carolina bar owner Kenny Giard has continued his viral “What your drink says about you” series on TikTok, dropping gems like, “Ameretto Sours: Everyone who’s ever loved you was wrong.”

🎶 Now Playing: “Kill Your Pain (feat. King Princess)” by Boyish 🎶