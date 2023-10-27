Chick-fil-A has some fundamental differences with some other fast-food giants, according to its own history, impacting basic questions like, “When does Chick-fil-A serve lunch?”

The foundation of Chick-fil-A’s operating hours can be traced back to founder Truett Cathy. In 1946, he established a precedent of closing his restaurants on Sundays. This tradition arose from his experience of working non-stop in 24-hour restaurants. He envisioned a day of rest and possibly worship for himself and his employees. Their practices also include world-class customer service, though we reported one person retaliating for the rare bad experience.

Today, most Chick-fil-A restaurants honor this practice, operating from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Saturday. Their breakfast has become popular—but when does Chick-fil-A serve lunch? We did the research for you!

When does Chick-fil-A serve lunch? (And when does it stop serving breakfast?)

Chick-fil-A’s breakfast menu attracts many patrons with its delicious chicken biscuits and Chick-n-Minis. Yet, its lunch offerings, especially the hallmark fried chicken sandwich adorned with dill pickle chips, have left an indelible mark on American fast food.

The transition from breakfast to lunch begins at 10:30 a.m., extending until the usual closing time around 10 p.m. Remember to verify hours for specific locations via the Chick-fil-A app or website.

Morning Exclusives and Exceptions

While 10:30 a.m. heralds lunchtime, arriving at the crack of dawn with lunch expectations might lead to disappointment. The morning hours, from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., are dedicated exclusively to breakfast. However, there’s a glimmer of hope. On rare occasions, some locations might oblige a request for lunch items during breakfast hours, but it’s a gamble.

Diving into Chick-fil-A’s lunch menu

Over the years, certain items on Chick-fil-A’s lunch menu have garnered iconic status. The original chicken sandwich, consistent in its recipe since the 1960s, was the most ordered entrée in 2022. Following closely are the classic chicken nuggets.

For those seeking a spicier punch, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and its upgraded counterpart, the Spicy Deluxe, are excellent choices. The chain’s tortilla soup also has a dedicated fanbase, especially during chilly weather. With such a varied menu, there’s something for every palate.

Chick-fil-A: Number one with fast food lovers

Whatever time you get there, it’s likely that you’ll be happy with what you find once you get there. According to a June 2023 report from Nation’s Restaurant News, Chick-fil-A did well to meet a major consumer rating metric for the ninth straight year.

The article noted, “Chick-fil-A once again outpaced every other restaurant brand in this year’s American Customer Satisfaction Index,” adding, “The perennial favorite for nine years running scored an 85 on the index, up 2% from last year’s ranking and higher than every other quick-service and full-service brand on the list.”

The rating was just one point higher than first runner-up Jimmy John’s, making it the narrowest margin of victory in the chain’s nine-year reign. But it speaks overall to how impressive Chick-fil-A customers find the store—whether they’re going there for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.