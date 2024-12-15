‘We bought these 2 days ago’: Walmart shopper buys Laura Secord hot chocolate pouches. Then she opens them up

This Walmart customer was in for a scary surprise when they opened up some hot chocolate packages at home. If you don’t inspect your packaged foods thoroughly before eating them, you might want to start.

Bugs in your hot chocolate, anyone?

This cozy winter treat almost went terribly wrong for TikToker @deepretty2000.

“Be careful when buying hot chocolate packs from Walmart,” she writes in the text overlay. “We bought these two days ago…”

She then shows the hot chocolate powder poured into a sink with some moving particles, presumably tiny bugs, coming out of the mixture. According to the creator, the hot chocolate brand she bought from Walmart was Laura Secord.

“My bfs just extremely observant and he’s always examining any food he opens in a package. Me i would have just drank it too,” @deepretty2000 responded to a comment that was impressed by their close eye.

The video has over 5,000 views as of Sunday.

What are weevils?

Weevils are most likely the bug @prettydee2000 discovered and are often found in pantry items. They are the most common “pantry pest” found and are often found in grains, like rice or flour, stored for a long time on shelves. According to The Spruce, “Weevils get into food by laying their eggs inside grains and seeds, which then hatch and develop into larvae within the food supply.” This is to say that unfortunately, pantry pests might start infesting your food before they even reach your home.

Luckily, according to WebMD, weevils are harmless. While they do damage the foods they infest, they are not harmful to humans or pets. Still, it is important to discard any weevil-infested foods and to wipe down the area to avoid them further contaminating other foods. Aside from discarding infested foods, you may want to also consider using a pesticide-specific for weevils to avoid them lingering.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on a customer who found weevils in their Bisquick pancake mix, also bought in Walmart.

Viewers are concerned

It surprisingly seems that many can relate to @deepretty2000’s experience.

“That means the brand normally has bug eggs and the hatched,” one user wrote.

“Watch your spices from Walmart too! they look like the bug called drugstore beetles,” another said.

@deepretty2000 Be careful buying the hot chocolate pouches from walmart 🤮🤮. You gonna get some bugs exipry date was NOT due. And the brand is laura secord. ♬ original sound – Dee🎀SAHM

“No words just, ew,” another commenter chimed in.

One user shared, “I got Kraft dinner from Walmart same thing black bugs.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via their media contact form and to @prettydee2000 via TikTok message and comment.



