The luxury subscription box that lets you indulge in your vices for Valentine’s Day

We all want to indulge once in a while, especially on the day of love and romance. For those with refined tastes and an appreciation for the finer things in life, a luxury subscription box is the ultimate indulgence gift. Whether you’re in a relationship, riding solo, or just taking it day by day (because, same), Vices will bring you a luxury experience right to your door — like the royalty you are.

What is Vices?

This isn’t your typical subscription box filled with a bunch of random stuff. Vices is luxury in a box, a curated selection of luxury products and experiences that tell a unique story. In each box, you’ll find a high-end cocktail kit, an ode to gourmet spices, and other hard-to-find items that bring the story to life. The keepsake booklet ties everything together by providing details about the items and why they are connected. It’s the ultimate celebration of vices—the good ones, anyway.

We recently discovered this luxury curation of the finer things in life and decided to experience it for ourselves. Vices kindly provided three boxes that would make the perfect romantic, at-home date night or a Valentine’s Day gift to your valentine (or even yourself).

1) Vices for couples: Japanese Kitchen Edition

The Japanese Kitchen edition is the perfect at-home Valentine’s Day experience for two. This collection of authentic, gourmet items takes you on a flavor tour through Japan. The booklet guides you through your culinary journey with stories and recipes for your ingredients. Complete the night with a toast of luxurious sake.

What’s inside: Vices Custom Japanese Knife, Miya Inc. Red Lacquer Chopsticks (2 sets), Sake Baby! by Heavensake, Bachan’s The Original BBQ Sauce, Makabi & Sons Uji Matcha Black Sesame Cookies, and Japanese Pantry Roasted Organic Black Sesame Seeds.

This box was impressive, but what really stood out was the booklet. Why? There was a recipe inside for the ingredients, so we could cook together and enjoy dinner with the sake. It’s the perfect setup for a romantic, at-home date night!

2) Vices for her: Mulled Wine Limited Edition

The Mulled Wine limited edition brings the luxury spice and splendor of sipping mulled wine on a chilly, romantic night. This box includes Napa’s Smith Devereaux, Aurora Nordic Glogg, and the tastiest cocktail garnish you’ve ever tasted. It’s everything you need for two cups of coziness that keep the body and the spirit warm.

What’s inside: Smith Devereux California Red Blend, Aurora Nordic Mulled Wine Mixer, Spiceology Mulling Spices, Broken Top Cranberry Orange Candle, Dardimans Blood Orange Premium Crisps, and two ceramic mugs.

Perfect for the straight out-of-the-box luxury experience, everything you need for the mulled wine comes right in this beautiful box. As a lover of candles, I was too happy to light the wick to complete the ambiance on one of the very few cold nights I get.

3) Vices for him: Correspondence Edition

Thoughtfully curated, this box is the perfect gift for someone with a taste for fine whisky and an appreciation for hand-written notes. The experience of the Correspondence Edition crescendos once the stunning Australian single malt whisky meets the beautiful decanter set and glass. It even comes with stationery and a pen, just in case they’re in the mood to send a hand-written thank-you note.

What’s inside: Starward Nova Australian Whisky, Sempli Re Crystal Decanter & Ghia Old Fashion Glass, Viski Glacier Rocks Ice Sphere Mold, Terrapin Stationers Engraved Stationery, and Bosco Style Wooden Pen.

I won’t mince words. This was the most impressive subscription box I’ve ever seen. Though it’s a gift for him, anyone who loves whiskey and writing will fall in love with everything in this edition. I know I did! The only thing I wish I had was better penmanship.

Is it worth it?

Vices is truly a luxurious, one-of-a-kind subscription box. If you or your significant other is someone who appreciates rare and exciting experiences like me, a Vices box is a must-have gift.

