‘Check out the back of these displays’: Home Depot customer shares hack to getting best deal possible on tools

When it comes to snagging the best deals at Home Depot, TikToker and craftsperson enthusiast Chuck Kosoky (@chuckkososky) has got you covered. With a TikTok page aptly titled “ALLTHINGSCOOL,” Chuck’s recent video, boasting nearly 325,000 views as of Friday, dives deep into the secrets of 2023’s Home Depot holiday sales.

In the video, Chuck advises as she shoots a walk-through of the Home Depot, “All right guys, so if you’re in your Home Depot and you see this holiday display being set up, just so you know, the sale doesn’t start till Monday. So whatever prices that you’re seeing on the front here are actually gonna lower.”

He reveals that the real sale prices are often hidden on the back of the displays, giving viewers a sneak peek into the discounts they can expect.

The comments section was abuzz with crafty folks expressing appreciation and excitement. One user expressed gratitude, saying, “Thanks brother just checked out the YouTube video great info.” Another user chimed in with, “It’s the Black Friday sale, runs the entire month of November,” while another eagerly added, “I want a Dewalt blower. Let’s go.”

Over the years, TikTok has evolved into a gold mine of insider tips, from revealing the best deals and secret menu items to innovative ways to save money. Chuck’s contribution to this collective knowledge exemplifies the platform’s power to make information accessible, giving consumers a much-needed edge in an ever-evolving marketplace.

However, it’s worth noting that the home improvement sector is currently navigating turbulent waters. Both Home Depot and Lowe’s, the industry’s giants, have recently expressed concerns about potential market softness in their earnings reports. This suggests that the coming year might be a challenging one, with inflationary pressures seemingly dampening consumer enthusiasm in this particular market.

But thanks to TikTokers like Chuck, consumers are armed with the knowledge they need to make the most of their shopping experiences, even in uncertain times. As more individuals turn to platforms like TikTok for advice and insights, it’s clear that the era of community-driven consumer empowerment is in full swing.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Home Depot via email and Chuck for comment.