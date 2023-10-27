‘Hopefully you can change your routine’: Walmart floor walkers creator says you should never drink water from the faucet. Here’s what it goes through

A TikToker has sparked a debate over the hygiene of drinking water from the sink faucet, claiming that it is “nasty” and “sick” to do so. The user, @bigbagspenny616, posted a video on Oct. 17, where he explained why he thinks everyone should avoid using the sink water for anything other than washing their hands.

This is the same TikToker who previously went viral for exposing the alleged “floor walkers” at Walmart, who he claimed are undercover loss prevention employees who monitor customers for shoplifting.

“Here’s something every single one of you do, and it’s nasty. And I’m here to teach you about it. And hopefully, you can, like, change your routine because this is sick,” he began his explanation.

He then listed some of the reasons why he believes the sink water is contaminated, such as people spitting, vomiting, or even urinating into sinks. The TikToker also claimed that some people put their mouths directly on faucets and suck on them, especially in public places like parks.

“So when … you’re getting drinks off sinks and stuff, there’s a good chance that someone mouth sucked that sink before you got to it,” he said.

The TikToker suggested that the best way to avoid this problem is to keep a bottle of water in the bathroom and use it to wet the toothbrush and rinse the mouth after brushing. “You don’t got to worry about putting that nasty, dirty sink water in your mouth,” he advised. “You can just use that water to wash your hands with.”

The video has since amassed over 48,100 views, with many viewers going to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Who is peeing in your sink???” one commenter asked.

“I started keeping my tooth brush in the kitchen so toilet germs don’t get on it,” another one shared.

“Or just clean it! unscrew the screen on the faucet and clean it jeesh,” a third one suggested.

“Hasn’t killed me yet,” another commenter quipped.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @bigbagspenny616 via TikTok direct messages for comment.