Our top stories today are about: A woman using a drive-thru to avoid the police, the immense backlash to YouTube’s crackdown on ad blockers, a dating story at Cheesecake Factory that’s gone viral, and seven time-saving cleaning hacks you should know about.

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a “Problematic on TikTok” column for you.

A woman is going viral after showing herself pulling into a Hardee’s drive-thru not because she’s hungry–but because she’s avoiding the cops.

People are sharing hacks and tips to keep skipping ads.

A woman recorded her first date with a man coming apart at the seams after she refused to leave his car when she discovered he was taking her to The Cheesecake Factory.

Save time and money with these simple cleaning hacks.

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

TikTok is ruthlessly body-shaming a singer who gained weight

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her "Problematic on TikTok" column.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

☕ This Starbucks customer and drive-thru devotee swears that no matter how packed a drive-thru line looks, going inside of the store will almost always take longer.

👀 This Chick-fil-A worker went viral on TikTok after sharing a unique meal customization that he said he learned from a customer.

💼 In a viral video, a job-hunter said the interviewer was looking for a worker that “doesn’t value work-life balance.”

🍹 An Applebee’s customer went viral on TikTok after sharing that she and her friends were cut off at three drinks during the chain’s supposedly unlimited margarita deal.

🧾 When leaving a Walmart, are you the type to stop and acknowledge the employee checking receipts at the door, or the type to breeze past that person?

🖱️ A self-professed “personal finance content creator” is letting people know about a hidden corner of the Costco website that could help people save money.

💵 A viral new spin on shopping “hauls” has given viewers a dozen budget-friendly alternatives to similar, more expensive items found at retailers like Target and Walmart.

A woman’s video documenting her mom’s obsession with Diet Coke has gone viral.

The video posted by user Rowan (@rowansturgil) shows various clips of her mom’s extensive collection of Diet Coke decorations scattered throughout their house. The video, which has about 266,100 views, transports viewers to what looks like a Diet Coke-themed room.

“Oh you think your mom likes Diet Coke??” Rowan wrote in the video’s text overlay.

