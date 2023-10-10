‘This isn’t even half of it’: Daughter shows off mom’s collection Diet Coke memorabilia

A woman’s video documenting her mom’s obsession with Diet Coke has gone viral on TikTok.

The video posted by user Rowan (@rowansturgil) shows various clips of her mom’s extensive collection of Diet Coke decorations scattered throughout their house. The video, which has about 266,100 views, transports viewers to what looks like a Diet Coke-themed room.

“Oh you think your mom likes Diet Coke??” Rowan wrote in the video’s text overlay.

@rowansturgill this isnt even half of it im not kidding ♬ fear no man – tana

She shows a wall dedicated to multiple framed Diet Coke posters that look like they’re straight from a fast-food restaurant’s wall.

In one corner of the room, Diet Coke Christmas ornaments hang from a crate holding liters of soda. Another wall shows a shelving unit littered with cans and bottles of various sizes, with vintage posters plastered in the back.

To tie the room together, incandescent Diet Coke can lights hang from a shelf—with even more Coke bottles.

Rowan’s video also shows more of the unique pieces from her mom’s collection, including a soap pump, light switch plate, and wall art that reads “This home runs on love, laughter & lots of Diet Coke.” She also highlights her mom’s “in case of emergency break glass” shadow box. Instead of a fire extinguisher, inside sits a can of her beloved soda.

Rowan goes on to show that the decorations have infiltrated other parts of her house. She shares multiple Diet Coke mini-refrigerators and a plaque that reads “Beth’s Diet Coke goes here.”

Beth, presumably Rowan’s mother, isn’t the only Diet Coke lover to go viral on the Internet.

With about 32,000 likes, the video also speaks to the internet’s love of Diet Coke. Hundreds of videos on TikTok document other people’s obsession with the soda.

An article from the Washington Post explains the phenomena of “Diet Coke People” as people “whose allegiance to the product goes beyond brand loyalty and into something deeper.”

The trend first emerged in the mid-’90s with ad campaigns marketed to young women. The image of Diet Coke evoked imagery of glamorous young women, especially models like supermodel Kate Moss. Since then, the beverage has been featured in countless movies and episodes of television.

While people on the internet do love their daily dose of Diet Coke, the obsession usually stops at a few cans. For Beth, though, as her Diet Coke collection continues to rack up views, her home will stay running on “love, laughter & lots of Diet Coke.”

The Daily Dot wasn’t able to reach out to Rowan.