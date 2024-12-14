‘I can’t wait to buy one of these’: Expert reveals little-known plans for $25K Tesla. Is it worth it?

A Tesla driver believes the new 2025 Model Q will be competitively priced against other electric vehicles—potentially leading to Tesla’s “most profitable” product yet.

“The new Tesla Model Q is going to be absolutely insane,” TikToker @teslaxplored says in a viral video. It has since earned over 1.9 million views. “It’s going to be the last nail in the coffin for all legacy automakers.”

The company’s head of ingestion relations announced Initial plans for the Tesla Model Q in a report to Deutsche Bank.

“This thing is going to be 15% smaller and 30% lighter than the Model 3. They’re also going to produce it at about half the cost,” the TikToker says.

While Tesla hasn’t released an official image of the new vehicle, the TikToker points to a rendering by an artist on X, Dominic BRNKMN.

When will the Model Q be available?

While Tesla has not announced an official release date for Model Q, the head of investor relations says it will likely become available in the first half of 2025.

Will the Model Q actually be $25,000?

Until the official announcement, the price of the Model Q is speculation. However, the same executive says that it will be under $30,000.

However, Tesla drivers aren’t convinced. In the comments, some point out that other Tesla models were projected to cost less than what they ultimately retail for.

“Just like how the Cybertruck was supposed to be 40k,” one writes. According to Tesla’s website, the base model of the Cybertruck costs approximately $75,000.

“It will be 50k by release and will not have a single properly aligned body panel,” another says.

“You mean 25k after tax credits and imaginary gas savings, more like $40k+,” a third adds.

Will the Model Q be as profitable as he projects?

Despite the TikToker’s enthusiasm, other prospective buyers aren’t convinced—namely due to Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, and Donald Trump’s close relationship, which has been under scrutiny surrounding the United States election.

“Nah, we ain’t buying anything Elon anymore,” one viewer says.

“I won’t drive a Tesla even if they gave me for free,” another writes.

“But so many people are gonna be turned away by Elon Musk, including myself. I’ll never buy a Tesla,” a third adds.

Others point out issues with older Tesla models.

“The expensive models have been riddled with issues and poor assembly over the years what do yall think is gonna happen with the CHEAPEST model,” one writes.

The Daily Dot reached out to TeslaXplored via TikTok direct message and comment. We also emailed Tesla for further information.



