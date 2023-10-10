‘Applebee’s lied’: Applebee’s customers say they were cut off of $1 margarita deal

An Applebee’s customer went viral on TikTok after sharing that she and her friends were cut off at three drinks during the chain’s supposedly unlimited margarita deal.

Syría Campbell (@syriacampbell), the customer, said in a recent video that she and her friends could only order a handful of drinks. As of Tuesday morning, her video had amassed over 980,200 views.

“When Applebees lied about unlimited drinks & it’s rlly only $1 for 3 drinks each,” Campbell wrote in the text overlay.

In the video, one of Campbell’s friends ate pasta while enjoying their drink. Next, the camera shifted to Campbell, who sat at the table and stared at her receipt in disappointment. The video concluded with another friend of Campbell’s standing frozen halfway out the door.

So is Applebee’s unlimited margarita deal really limitless? According to its website, the chain treats “this drink like any other alcoholic beverage we serve.” There’s no mention that the so-called Dollaritas are limited to three drinks per person.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Campbell via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and to Applebee’s by email. In the comments, viewers guessed why Applebee’s managers may have cut off Campbell and her friends.

“I think it all depends on who owns/manages the Applebees they all have different rules,” one person said.

“limited 5 drinks. cut off after 3 drinks, if manager see you can’t control your liquor,” another added.

Others, meanwhile, shared the drink limits at their own local Applebee’s.

“5 was my limit and couldn’t order anything else off the menu,” one user shared.

“i was there for an hour and had 8,” a second added.

“Definitely not my friend had 18,” a third customer said.

Campbell is not the first content creator to document her experience buying Dollaritas. One TikTok user, Elliot, previously said that there was a limit on how many drinks he was able to purchase. “I guess you can get five drinks max but after 3 drinks, the manager has to approve it to make sure that you’re good,” he noted. In addition, he said the drink “tastes like a slushy.”

Another user, meanwhile, unveiled how Dollaritas affected him and his friends. After buying a few drinks, the content creator said that he and his friends were “crawling around, stumbling, and struggling to stand up, clearly intoxicated.” After this incident, they claimed they would “never [drink] the $1 margaritas at Applebee’s again.”