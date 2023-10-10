A Chick-fil-A worker went viral on TikTok after sharing a unique meal customization that he said he learned from a customer.

In a recent video, Alan (@lolwutalan) said that one of the perks of working at Chick-fil-A is “hearing [customer’s] concoctions and recipes and what not.” That led him to discover one woman’s saucy garnish, a “sweet salsa” of sorts that she supposedly eats with her breakfast burritos.

“Some lady came in the drive-thru… and she got a chicken burrito and asked for the jalapeno salsa and then a packet of strawberry jam,” Alan said.

Alan said the customer explained that the salsa and jam mixed together “creates, like, a sweet salsa.” Alan tried it, too, and said that the combination was “delicious.” In his video, Alan put a healthy amount of salsa on his burrito before pouring the sweet jam on top.

“Mmmm, that’s good,” he said after getting a mouthful of food.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chick-fil-A by email and to Alan via TikTok comment. As of Tuesday afternoon, Alan’s video had over six million views with many commenters sharing their own favorite customizations.

“I put the strawberry jam on my tater tots,” one user said.

“Eat the hash browns with strawberry jelly instead of ketchup,” another offered.

“Naw, chicken deluxe sandwich, no cheese, add buffalo sauce, dip in ranch,” a third viewer wrote.

“ADD HONEYYYY ITS SO GOOD,” a fourth commenter said. “Only honey nothing else on the hashbrowns.”

“Grape jelly on a chicken and cheese biscuit!” another comment read.

Other Chick-fil-A employees have also gone viral for sharing their favorite meal customizations online. One employee previously showed viewers how she made a spicy chicken breast bowl. And, in 2020, throngs of TikTok users made videos of them ordering “nuggets salad.”

So where did the customer Alan met get the idea to mix sweet jam with Chick-fil-A’s salsa? It seems like a pretty out of pocket combination. While it’s possible that someone is out there simply experimenting with sauce concoctions, there are strawberry jalapeno jams already in existence that folks can purchase from their local grocery stores or online.