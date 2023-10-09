We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: a woman who received a strange response from a delivery driver when her food arrived at the wrong house, a model’s viral video of the worst date she’s ever been on, how Britney’s Spears’ knife-dancing video helped a local business, and the Trump campaign’s petty gift for Nikki Haley.



After that, check out Mikael’s favorite security tools in his “Your Password Sucks” column. Also, be sure to answer our question of the day and discover what other readers thought about last week’s question.

Until next time,

— K.D.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A woman ordered dinner from DoorDash but the food was delivered the wrong house. When she contacted the driver, his response was perplexing.

➤ READ MORE

A woman on TikTok went on a date that was so bad (and downright offensive), she decided to record it for posterity. He wants her to take the video down – she says no way.

➤ READ MORE

Britney Spears’ knife-dancing video went viral and received the meme treatment, but it also helped out a prop shop in L.A.

➤ READ MORE

She didn’t appreciate the gift.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🔒 Your Password Sucks

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Welcome to Your Password Sucks, the web_crawlr column that answers all your internet security related questions.

Do you have an internet security question you want answered? Well, you are in luck!

“Your Password Sucks” answers questions that come directly from web_crawlr readers like you! All you have to do is fill out the form below.

Also: If your question gets picked to be answered in a future column, you’ll get a pretty sweet “Your Password Sucks” shirt!

Got a question you want answered? Sign up for web_crawlr here so you can learn how to surf the ‘net safely.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

✈️ Flight delays are incredibly common. Most of the time, an airline will claim that these delays are due to weather. However, this isn’t always actually the case, according to TikTok user and flight attendant.

🚰 In a viral video, a Starbucks barista marveled that a customer ordered blended water and then demonstrated why it was such a fail.

🍽️ How long is too long to wait for your restaurant bill after you’ve asked your server for it? 10 minutes? 20 minutes? At what point do you start to ask for your ticket again so you can pay it and move the heck on with your day?

🎮 This twisted collection of microgames for Nintendo Switch is the must-have WTF party game on the console. *

🤖 Introverts rejoice. Turns out Subway, the popular sandwich chain, is integrating humanless drive-thru windows into some of its drive-thru locations. People online are conflicted over whether they love it or hate it.

🍔 In a viral video, a Burger King worker suggests her job is “easy money” because the Burger King she works at rarely has customers.

🎯 A Target worker is going viral for saying the store got rid of its exchange policy, which left customers confused.

💼 Everyone knows landing a job can be difficult. However, for one woman it appears that keeping it was even harder.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: What do users actually want from streaming services?

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

👋 Before you go

Today’s dating world is full of red flags, so when someone has a tip that could help people avoid a bad dating situation, the internet tends to listen.

In a viral video, a TikToker explained why people in the dating world should ask this one cat-related question. Some viewers aren’t convinced about this hack’s effectiveness.

In the video, influencer Zamaria Thompson (@happyfitzam) shares that she has a theory about what a person’s reaction means when they’re asked about cats.