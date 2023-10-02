‘I’ve literally had multiple men do this to me’: Model records ‘worst’ date she’s ever been on

If you’re in the dating scene at all, you know it’s rough out there. One model shared a recent date experience, and it’s going viral for how cringy, racist, and misogynistic her date’s comments were.

The videos are proof for anyone who’s ever claimed dating in the modern age can’t be “that bad.”

Kendall Kiper (@kendallkiper) posted a series of outtakes that she filmed during her date to show people the outlandish, inappropriate, and misogynistic things the guy across from her was saying during the “worst” date she’s ever had.

@kendallkiper “i think it has potential to go platinum” HELLPPP this wasnt even the worst part😭 ♬ original sound – kendall🍒

In the first clip, he’s heard telling her about his song “Snow Bunny Hunter,” which he says is about his “love for white women.” It immediately raises a racist red flag.

“My mom didn’t immigrate here from this country for me to not be with a white woman,” he says, adding that he thinks it could “go platinum” despite being his first song.

He then proceeds to shame Kiper for the number of people she’s slept with (which she shared was under 10) and calls the body a “temple” after hypocritically sharing that he’s slept with more than 100 people.

“That’s under 10—too much. Jesus f*cking Christ,” he responds.

Kiper is seen moving her head away, trying not to bust out laughing in the man’s face.

The outtakes keep getting worse. He shares that he listens to multiple right-wing and misogynistic podcasters, insists that something is being put in the water to make people gay, and talks about cryptocurrency.

In the end, he says that it seems like they don’t have a lot of chemistry and asks to split the check, though he lets her know she’s welcome to hang out with him at the crib and play “Super Smash Bros.”

“After alllll of that he still had the audacity to invite you over to his mojo dojo casa house,” a top comment read.

Combined, the videos have about 20 million views and well over 20,000 comments.

Kiper shared that she met the man out at a club one night and figured he couldn’t be so bad since they knew a lot of the same people.

Many people in the comments thought the post was satire and that Kendall was doing a skit with a friend off-camera. She says it wasn’t.

“I was sitting there the entire fucking date in real life being like, ‘Is this satire? Is he performing a bit right now?'” Kiper says.

While Kiper is known for making videos about how to piss off men and respond to their rude comments, she was too flabbergasted to be able to use any of the techniques and tips she shares.

Turns out, Kiper’s date ended up finding out the videos of their date, which Kiper figured might happen. He called her about 17 times and sent several text messages and voice notes.

In the texts, he said people are recognizing his voice from the video, and it’s “ruining my rep” in the industry.

“Why would you post our date on f*cking tik tok,” the man texted. “…I’m deeply hurt that I’m painted in such a bad light when I’m such a genuine and spiritual person deep down.

In one of the voice notes, he says that when he first saw Kiper out, he thought she was the “finest nobody there” and then wrote the song “Snow Bunny Hunter,” which he then sent her.

He then asks her to take the video down. She refuses and lets him know she’ll be posting their text exchange, too.

Kiper ended up blocking him in hopes of being done with the situation.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kiper for comment via email.