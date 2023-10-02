‘So why does it say it behind you?’: Target worker says they got rid of exchange policy, leaving customers confused

Recently, Target updated its return policy to extend the window in which customers are able to return items. As one former Target employee revealed, many unexpected items can be returned for up to 90 days, or 120 days if one uses a Target RedCard. Additionally, all Target Owned Brand items can be returned for up to one year.

Target also offers exchanges on items—or at least they used to, according to TikTok user and Target worker Ronnie (@_ronniecardones). Given the recency of this change, Ronnie says that she’s encountered some awkward situations while working the returns desk.

In a video with over 530,000 views, Ronnie shows herself standing at a desk with a sign that says “Exchanges” over it. The text overlaying the video reads, “When i tell a guest we don’t have an exchange policy anymore & they reply ‘so why does it say it behind you?’”

In the comments section, Ronnie clarifies the alleged new policy.

“Basically you have to return the item you no longer want and repurchase the item you do want. our systems updated so it doesn’t allow it to be done in one transaction,” she wrote in a series of comments. “[and] depending on when you purchased the return item the price can be honored but if it’s outside the price adjustment window then no.”

She later added that “every store is different on the ability to honor prices or price match or price adjustment.”

While Target did not get back to Daily Dot’s request for comment via email by publication, Target’s own website seems to reflect this change. Under the heading, “How do I exchange an item?” Target answers, “Most items purchased in store can be returned for a complete refund and repurchased for the new item, if available, at Guest Services within the return policy time frame, and we’ll honor your promotional or sale price.”

In the comments section, shoppers and Target employees alike were mixed about this update.

“The fact that corporate thought this was a good idea too,” said a commenter.

“It makes me upset when I want to exchange something and then I have to pay more because the item isn’t on sale anymore,” added another.

“I had no idea this was a thing!” exclaimed a third. “I tried to exchange an item that was broken and told the employee that if I did the return and bought the item again I would lose my target circle earnings.”

Others theorized as to why the company made the switch.

“Because if you return, you have to go back in to buy it. And you’ll buy other things along the way,” detailed a commenter. “It’s smart!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ronnie via Instagram direct message.